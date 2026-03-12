Verano Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company delivers sequential revenue and margin improvement within guidance in the fourth quarter; closes 2025 with top three market share positions1 across all competing categories

Newly-announced $195 million credit facility demonstrates Company's ability to access lower-cost capital and secure among the industry’s most favorable terms including maturity date and prepayment flexibility and an initial 9.5% annual interest rate

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, which were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, ($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revenues, net of Discounts 206,613 202,810 218,206 821,504 878,585 Gross Profit 105,695 95,237 107,534 413,497 443,931 Income (Loss) from Operations (157,583 ) 9,277 (303,883 ) (107,093 ) (237,176 ) Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries (183,411 ) (43,832 ) (272,706 ) (257,908 ) (341,859 ) Adjusted EBITDA2 55,534 53,109 62,850 229,194 264,454



Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues, net of discounts, of $207 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior quarter, and a decrease of 5% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $106 million or 51% of revenue.

SG&A expenses of $86 million or 42% of revenue.

Net Loss of $(183) million or (89)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $56 million or 27% of revenue.

of $56 million or 27% of revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities of $14 million.

Capital expenditures of $9 million.



Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues, net of discounts, of $822 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $413 million or 50% of revenue.

SG&A expenses of $337 million or 41% of revenue.

Net Loss of $(258) million or (31)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $229 million or 28% of revenue.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $53 million.

Capital expenditures of $41 million.



Management Commentary

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their resilience and tremendous efforts executing an exceptional game plan in 2025,” said George Archos, Verano founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout 2025, we successfully streamlined operations and generated efficiencies, implemented CPG technology and automation upgrades, and launched new product innovation and partnerships that solidified top three share positions1 for Verano brands in every category we compete in. We also strategically positioned Verano ahead of potential U.S. capital markets inclusion by redomiciling the Company from Canada to Nevada, secured what we believe to be one of the industry’s most beneficial credit facilities, reached a favorable settlement to the Vireo litigation, and won a conditional vertical license in Texas as the state prepares for a medical program expansion.”

Archos concluded: “As we await an anticipated final rule from the President’s executive order to expeditiously reschedule cannabis and as the only cannabis business with current or pending operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas, we are well-positioned to leverage a number of potential catalysts in what may be a game-changing year for Verano and the industry in 2026.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Overview

Revenues, net of discounts, for the fourth quarter 2025 were $207 million, up from $203 million for the third quarter 2025, and down from $218 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The increase in revenue for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by sequential gains in retail revenue. The decrease in revenue for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 was driven primarily by ongoing price compression and competition, offset by increased inventory in Florida and new product launches.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2025 was $106 million or 51% of revenue, up from $95 million or 47% of revenue for the third quarter 2025, and down from $108 million or 49% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2024. The decrease in gross profit for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 was due to lower top line revenue, increased promotional activity, and improvement in costs of goods sold, offset by continued CPG operational efficiencies.

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 were $86 million or 42% of revenue, up from $84 million or 38% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2024, and up from $81 million or 40% of revenue for the third quarter 2025. The increase in SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in strategic marketing investments in the fourth quarter 2025, offset by a decrease in depreciation and amortization, and efficiencies generated across the business.

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2025 was $(183) million or (89)% of revenue, versus $(273) million or (125)% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2024. The decrease in net loss for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 was primarily driven by lower impairment charges in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter 2025 was $56 million or 27% of revenue, in line with guidance.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter 2025 was $14 million, down from $44 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which was primarily driven by inventory adjustments, and higher income tax payments compared to the prior year period.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2025 were $9 million, down from $14 million for the fourth quarter 2024, and up from $8 million in the third quarter 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Overview

Revenue for the full year 2025 was $822 million, down from $879 million for the full year 2024. The decrease in revenue for the full year 2025 compared to the full year 2024 was driven primarily by price compression, partially offset by an increase in product availability in Florida.

Gross profit for the full year 2025 was $413 million or 50% of revenue, down from $444 million or 51% of revenue for the full year 2024. The decrease in gross profit for the full year 2025 compared to the full year 2024 was primarily attributable to a decline in topline revenue.

SG&A expense for the full year 2025 was $337 million or 41% of revenue, down from $353 million or 40% of revenue for the full year 2024. The decrease in SG&A expense for the full year 2025 compared to the full year 2024 was driven primarily by a decrease in depreciation and amortization, and efficiencies generated across the business.

Net loss for the full year 2025 was $(258) million, or (31)% of revenue, down from $(342) million, or (39)% of revenue in the full year 2024. The decrease in net loss for the full year 2025 compared to the full year 2024 was largely attributable to lower comparative impairments and operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the full year 2025 was $229 million or 28% of revenue.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2025 was $53 million, down from $112 million for the full year 2024.

Capital expenditures for the full year 2025 were $41 million, down from $99 million for the full year 2024.

2026 Guidance

The Company expects capital expenditures for 2026 to range between $30 million and $50 million. The Company’s 2026 capital expenditures are expected to support cultivation operational efficiency, selective expansion of retail operations in existing and potential new markets, retail store enhancements, and continued investment in technology and infrastructure.



Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Announced a revolving credit facility of $75,000,000, from which the Company drew $50,000,000 to retire $50,000,000 of higher interest rate debt from its existing senior secured credit facility without incurring any prepayment penalty, with the remaining $25,000,000 available.

Elevated Ohio retail footprint to six dispensaries statewide with the opening of Zen Leaf Antwerp.

Expanded vape product portfolio with exclusive, first-to-market launch of HYPHEN all-in-one pod system.

The Company redomiciled from British Columbia, Canada to the State of Nevada.

Reached a comprehensive settlement to dismiss all outstanding litigation matters between the Company and Vireo Growth Inc.

Announced strategic exclusive partnerships with award-winning cannabis brands including Raw Garden in New Jersey and Flower by Edie Parker in Florida.

Awarded one of nine conditional licenses to commence vertical cannabis operations in Texas, subject to final state approval.

Expanded the Company's retail footprint by opening Zen Leaf Charleston, the Company's 6th dispensary in West Virginia.

Subsequent Operational Highlights

Strengthened national product portfolio in fast-growing pre-roll category with the launch of Swift Lifts as a standalone brand.

Upsized the revolving credit facility commitment to $100,000,000 and extended maturity date to February 28, 2029.

Elevated the Company's Florida retail footprint by opening MÜV Deltona, the Company's 83rd dispensary in Florida and 160th nationwide.

Closed on a $195,000,000 senior secured term loan and drew the remaining $50,000,000 under its existing revolving credit facility to payoff and terminate the Company’s 2022 credit facility.

Current operations span 13 states, comprised of 160 dispensaries and 14 production facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s current assets were $405 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $83 million. The Company had working capital of $264 million and total debt, net of issuance costs, of $400 million.

The Company’s total issued and outstanding shares of common stock was 363,245,512 as of December 31, 2025.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Verano uses non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin” do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company calculates EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and also excludes certain one-time extraordinary items and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and exclusion of certain one-time extraordinary items as a percentage of revenue. The calculations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers are included in the tables below.

Management believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is useful as a supplement to comparable U.S. GAAP financial information because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their U.S. GAAP results. Management reviews these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures on a regular basis and uses them, together with financial measures included in the Company’s financial statements, to evaluate and manage the performance of the Company’s operations. These measures should be evaluated only in conjunction with the comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers reported by the Company.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, (the) Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, BITS™, Avexia™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Financial Information Tables

The following tables include select financial results and the reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the presented periods.

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Revenues, net of Discounts $ 206,613 $ 202,810 $ 218,206 $ 821,504 $ 878,585 Cost of Goods Sold, net 100,918 107,573 110,672 408,007 434,654 Gross Profit $ 105,695 $ 95,237 $ 107,534 $ 413,497 $ 443,931 Gross Profit % 51 % 47 % 49 % 50 % 51 % Operating Expenses: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 85,838 80,560 83,718 337,322 353,408 Loss on Impairment of Intangibles – Goodwill 86,591 — 8,179 86,591 8,179 Loss on Impairment of Intangibles – License & Fixed Assets 90,849 5,400 319,520 96,677 319,520 Total Operating Expenses 263,278 85,960 411,417 520,590 681,107 Income (Loss) from Operations $ (157,583 ) $ 9,277 $ (303,883 ) $ (107,093 ) $ (237,176 ) Other Income (Expense) Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment (1,034 ) (620 ) (348 ) (1,950 ) (1,095 ) Gain on Deconsolidation — — — 4,739 — Gain (Loss) on Debt Extinguishment — (946 ) — 1,938 (3,068 ) Interest Expense, net (12,608 ) (13,212 ) (12,637 ) (53,589 ) (54,759 ) Other Income (Expense), net (1,450 ) (9,890 ) (1,379 ) (10,275 ) (3,817 ) Total Other Income (Expense), net (15,092 ) (24,668 ) (14,364 ) (59,137 ) (62,739 ) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes $ (172,675 ) $ (15,391 ) $ (318,247 ) $ (166,230 ) $ (299,915 ) Provision for Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (10,736 ) (28,441 ) 45,541 (91,678 ) (41,944 ) Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (183,411 ) $ (43,832 ) $ (272,706 ) $ (257,908 ) $ (341,859 )



VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 82,724 $ 87,796 Other Current Assets 321,927 274,857 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 492,473 537,964 Intangible Assets, net 579,090 734,005 Goodwill 161,009 246,230 Other Long-Term Assets 104,371 113,248 Total Assets $ 1,741,594 $ 1,994,100 Total Current Liabilities 140,261 203,112 Total Long-Term Liabilities 898,954 840,169 Shareholders' Equity 704,156 952,174 Non-Controlling Interest (1,777 ) (1,355 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,741,594 $ 1,994,100



VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP, Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, ($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (183,411 ) $ (43,832 ) $ (272,706 ) $ (257,908 ) $ (341,859 ) Interest Expense, net 12,608 13,212 12,637 53,589 54,759 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 10,736 28,441 (45,541 ) 91,678 41,944 Depreciation and Amortization 29,316 31,560 31,514 124,155 139,664 EBITDA $ (130,751 ) $ 29,381 $ (274,096 ) $ 11,514 $ (105,492 ) COGS Add-backs: Acquisition, Transaction and Other Non-operating Costs 1,378 2,146 914 7,796 4,194 Employee Stock Compensation 432 400 243 1,731 2,130 SG&A Add-backs: Acquisition, Transaction and Other Non-operating Costs 1,820 1,003 1,763 5,457 9,947 Employee Stock Compensation 1,910 2,122 3,669 9,775 14,816 Impairments 177,440 5,400 327,699 183,268 327,699 Acquisition Adjustments and Other Income & Expense, net 3,305 12,657 2,658 9,653 11,160 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 55,534 $ 53,109 $ 62,850 $ 229,194 $ 264,454 Net Loss Margin (89 )% (22 )% (125 )% (31 )% (39 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 27 % 26 % 29 % 28 % 30 %





1Source: BDSA data

2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (“Adjusted EBITDA Margin”) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Each is derived from EBITDA, another non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, and is defined in this news release in the section below titled “Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures.” The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) and the most directly comparable measure to Adjusted EBITDA Margin is net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue (“net income (loss) margin”). The reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) margin is set forth below in the tables included in this news release.