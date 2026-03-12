Resolute Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (“Resolute Holdings”) (NYSE: RHLD), an operating management company responsible for providing management services to the operating businesses of GPGI, Inc. (“GPGI”) (NYSE: GPGI), today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Resolute Holdings reported fourth quarter earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.20) and Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings per share of ($0.04). For the year ended December 31, 2025, Resolute Holdings reported earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.69) and Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings per share of $0.11. As a result of and following the execution of the management agreement with Husky Holdings LLC in January 2026, we expect our fee stream and profitability to increase meaningfully in 2026.

As a result of the spin-off from GPGI and execution of the management agreement with GPGI Holdings, L.L.C. (“GPGI Holdings”), Resolute Holdings is required to consolidate the financial results of GPGI Holdings (and its subsidiaries, including Husky Holdings LLC) in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This presentation of financial results does not represent the underlying economics or the positive attributes of Resolute Holdings’ standalone business model, which consist of recurring, long-duration management fees and a relatively fixed expense base. The results of the Resolute Holdings standalone business and associated Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings calculation are included below to provide a clear picture of the economic performance of the business directly attributable to shareholders of RHLD. This release includes such results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as certain Non-GAAP measures, including Fee-Related Earnings. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Resolute Holdings Segment Financial Information (GAAP); Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands except per share figures)
       
  Three months  Year
  ended  ended
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2025
Management fees $4,032   12,278 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  5,877   17,567 
Income from operations  (1,845)  (5,289)
Total other income (expense)  85   251 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (1,760)  (5,038)
Income tax (expense)  45   (885)
Net income (loss)  (1,715)  (5,923)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders  (1,715)  (5,923)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $(0.20)  (0.69)
       
Adjustments to reconcile Fee-Related Earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:      
Add: Equity-based compensation at GPGI (1)  1,376   5,157 
Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2)     2,046 
Add: Spin-Off costs (3)     290 
Net tax impact of adjustments (4)     (654)
Fee-Related Earnings  (339)  916 
Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted $(0.04)  0.11 

(1) Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the GPGI Equity Plan. Equity granted under the GPGI Equity Plan relates to GPGI Class A Common Stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding.
(2) Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025.
(3) One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from GPGI.
(4) Tax-effect of adjustments at a 28% nominal tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the GPGI Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at GPGI and not Resolute Holdings.

Exhibit – Structural Relationship & Non-GAAP Financial Summary

Non-GAAP Financials Best Reflect Underlying Entity Structure and Unique Earnings Streams

About Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

Resolute Holdings (NYSE: RHLD) is an alternative asset management platform led by David Cote and Tom Knott that provides operating management services including the oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at managed businesses under GPGI, Inc. Resolute Holdings brings a differentiated approach to long-term value creation through the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System, which is designed to create value at both the underlying managed businesses and at Resolute Holdings. For additional information on Resolute Holdings, please refer to Resolute Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or please visit www.resoluteholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although Resolute Holdings believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Resolute Holdings cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning Resolute Holdings’ expectations regarding personnel, the acquisition of Husky and the anticipated benefits thereof, potential future investments and opportunities, future platform acquisitions, limited profitability for the year ending December 31, 2025, revenues from management fees, the deployment of the Resolute Operating System, market opportunities, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, and other matters, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect Resolute Holdings’ future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in Resolute Holdings’ forward-looking statements: the timing and amount of the management fees payable to Resolute Holdings, including unexpected fluctuations therein, unexpected changes in costs, risks associated with the implementation of the Resolute Operating System, unexpected market and macroeconomic developments, demand for Resolute Holdings’ services, the ability of Resolute Holdings to grow and manage growth profitably, compete within its industry and attract and retain its key employees; risks associated with the acquisition of Husky and the transactions related thereto including the anticipated benefits to GPGI and to Resolute Holdings of such transactions; the possibility that Resolute Holdings may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, volatile interest rates, variable tariff policies or intensified disruptions in the global financial markets; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Resolute Holdings or others; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Resolute Holdings undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Resolute Holdings believes Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are useful to investors in evaluating Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Resolute Holdings believes that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the performance of the business and underlying economics attributable to Resolute Holdings common stockholders. Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are significant components in understanding and assessing Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Resolute Holdings
(212) 256-8405
info@resoluteholdings.com

Consolidated Balance Sheets
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
       
  December 31, December 31,
  2025
 2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $161,369  $71,589 
Short-term investments  44,126    
Accounts receivable  44,220   47,449 
Inventories, net  44,214   44,833 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,542   2,696 
Deferred tax asset  180   24 
Total current assets  297,651   166,591 
       
Property and equipment, net  21,803   23,448 
Right of use assets, net  9,957   5,404 
Derivative asset - interest rate swap     2,749 
Deposits and other assets  4,004   3,600 
Total assets $333,415  $201,792 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $11,925  $5,691 
Accrued expenses  48,363   31,091 
Current portion of long-term debt  15,000   11,250 
Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases  2,239   2,113 
Total current liabilities  77,527   50,145 
       
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs  169,791   184,389 
Lease liabilities, operating leases  8,331   3,888 
Total liabilities  255,649   238,422 
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)      
       
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 8,500,694 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.      
Additional paid-in capital  18,883   1,544 
Accumulated deficit  (8,257)  (2,334)
Treasury stock  (4,103)   
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  6,523   (790)
Non-controlling interest  71,243   (35,840)
Total equity (deficit)  77,766   (36,630)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $333,415  $201,792 


Consolidated Statements of Operations
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  Year ended
  December 31,
  2025
 2024
Net sales $462,055  $420,571 
Cost of sales  201,843   201,344 
Gross profit  260,212   219,227 
Operating expenses:      
Selling, general and administrative expenses  116,953   92,680 
Income from operations  143,259   126,547 
       
Other income (expense):      
Change in fair value of derivative liability - convertible notes redemption make-whole provision     425 
Interest income  5,471   4,579 
Interest expense  (13,198)  (20,177)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  (629)  (1,104)
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (148)
Total other expense, net  (8,356)  (16,425)
Income (loss) before income taxes  134,903   110,122 
Income tax (expense)  (885)  24 
Net income (loss) $134,018  $110,146 
       
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  139,941   112,480 
       
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $(5,923) $(2,334)
       
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted $(0.69) $(0.27)
       
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted (in thousands)  8,523   8,526 
       


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands)
       
  Year ended December 31,
  2025
 2024
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $134,018  $110,146 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization  9,377   9,174 
Equity-based compensation expense  26,799   19,894 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  629   1,155 
Non-cash operating lease expense  2,505   2,336 
Non-cash interest  (1,106)   
Loss on extinguishment of debt     148 
Change in fair value of derivative liability – convertible notes redemption make-whole provisions     (425)
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable  3,229   (6,961)
Inventories  619   7,707 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,002)  2,321 
Accounts payable  6,234   521 
Accrued expenses  17,272   8,535 
Lease liabilities  (2,488)  (2,450)
Net cash provided by operating activities  196,086   152,101 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment  (6,857)  (7,410)
Capitalized software costs  (1,507)  (1,035)
Purchases of short-term investments  (52,019)   
Maturities of short-term investments  3,000    
Sales of short-term investments  5,999    
Investment in SAFE     (1,500)
Net cash used in investing activities  (51,384)  (9,945)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of GPGI Holdings term loan  (11,250)  (12,813)
Distributions to GPGI Holdings members  (21,659)  (84,897)
Contribution by GPGI Holdings  11,869    
Contribution to Resolute Holdings  (11,869)   
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of GPGI equity awards  (17,910)  (8,944)
Share repurchases  (4,103)   
Deferred finance costs related to GPGI Holdings debt modifications     (2,104)
Net cash used in financing activities  (54,922)  (108,758)
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  89,780   33,398 
       
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  71,589   38,191 
       
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $161,369  $71,589 
       
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest expense $12,769  $20,608 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:      
Consolidation of GPGI Holdings net assets (liabilities), excluding cash, from execution of CompoSecure Management Agreement $(98,508) $ 
Operating lease ROU assets exchanged for lease liabilities $6,613  $ 
Derivative asset - interest rate swap $(2,749) $(2,509)


Segment Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
                          
  Three months ended  Year ended
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2025
  ($ in thousands except per share figures)  ($ in thousands except per share figures)
  Resolute GPGI Intercompany/    Resolute GPGI Intercompany/    
  Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated 
Management fees $4,032  $  $(4,032) $  $12,278  $  $(12,278) $  
Product sales     117,709      117,709      462,055      462,055  
Net sales  4,032   117,709   (4,032)  117,709   12,278   462,055   (12,278)  462,055  
Cost of sales     52,171      52,171      201,843      201,843  
Gross profit  4,032   65,538   (4,032)  65,538   12,278   260,212   (12,278)  260,212  
Total selling, general and administrative expenses  5,877   28,143   (4,032)  29,988   17,567   113,474   (14,088)  116,953  
Income from operations  (1,845)  37,395      35,550   (5,289)  146,738   1,810   143,259  
Total other income (expense)  85   (1,980)     (1,895)  251   (8,607)     (8,356) 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (1,760)  35,415      33,655   (5,038)  138,131   1,810   134,903  
Income tax (expense)  45         45   (885)        (885) 
Net income (loss)  (1,715)  35,415      33,700   (5,923)  138,131   1,810   134,018  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     35,415      35,415      138,131   1,810   139,941  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders  (1,715)        (1,715)  (5,923)        (5,923) 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $(0.20)       $(0.20) $(0.69)       $(0.69) 
                          
Adjustments to reconcile fee-related earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:                         
Add: Equity-based compensation at GPGI (1)  1,376         1,376   5,157         5,157  
Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2)              2,046         2,046  
Add: Spin-Off costs (3)              290         290  
Net tax impact of adjustments (4)              (654)        (654) 
Fee-Related Earnings  (339)        (339)  916         916  
Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted $(0.04)       $(0.04) $0.11        $0.11  
                          
Diluted weighted average shares used to compute:                         
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (in thousands)  8,515         8,515   8,523         8,523  
Fee-Related Earnings per share (in thousands)  8,591         8,591   8,550         8,550  

(1) Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the GPGI Equity Plan. Equity granted under the GPGI Equity Plan relates to GPGI Class A Common Stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding.
(2) Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025.
(3) One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from GPGI.
(4) Tax-effect of adjustments at a 28% nominal tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the GPGI Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at GPGI and not Resolute Holdings.

Additional Information
Segment Balance Sheets
Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands)
  Resolute GPGI Intercompany/    Resolute GPGI Intercompany/   
  Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated
ASSETS                        
CURRENT ASSETS                        
Cash and cash equivalents $4,410  $156,959 $  $161,369  $  $71,589  $  $71,589 
Short-term investments  3,050   41,076     44,126             
Accounts receivable  4,032   44,220  (4,032)  44,220      47,449      47,449 
Inventories, net     44,214     44,214      44,833      44,833 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  417   3,125     3,542      2,696      2,696 
Deferred tax asset  180        180   24         24 
Total current assets  12,089   289,594  (4,032)  297,651   24   166,567      166,591 
                         
Property and equipment, net     21,803     21,803      23,448      23,448 
Right of use assets, net  1,059   8,898     9,957      5,404      5,404 
Derivative asset - interest rate swap                2,749      2,749 
Deposits and other assets     4,004     4,004      3,600      3,600 
Total assets  13,148   324,299  (4,032)  333,415   24   201,768      201,792 
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)                        
CURRENT LIABILITIES                        
Accounts payable  45   11,814  66   11,925      5,691      5,691 
Accrued expenses  5,522   46,873  (4,032)  48,363   814   30,954   (677)  31,091 
Current portion of long-term debt     15,000     15,000      11,250      11,250 
Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases  79   2,160     2,239      2,113      2,113 
Total current liabilities  5,646   75,847  (3,966)  77,527   814   50,008   (677)  50,145 
                         
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     169,791     169,791      184,389      184,389 
Lease liabilities, operating leases  979   7,352     8,331      3,888      3,888 
Total liabilities  6,625   252,990  (3,966)  255,649   814   238,285   (677)  238,422 
                         
Additional paid-in capital  18,883        18,883   1,544         1,544 
Accumulated deficit  (8,257)       (8,257)  (2,334)        (2,334)
Treasury stock  (4,103)       (4,103)            
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  6,523        6,523   (790)        (790)
Non-controlling interest     71,309  (66)  71,243      (36,517)  677   (35,840)
Total equity (deficit)  6,523   71,309  (66)  77,766   (790)  (36,517)  677   (36,630)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $13,148  $324,299 $(4,032) $333,415  $24  $201,768  $  $201,792 


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b15feec3-368e-4d8b-ae08-7dae2faa79bc


Tags

Resolute Holdings RHLD Asset Management Permanent Capital Resolute Operating System GPGI Husky CompoSecure Dave Cote Tom Knott

Related Links

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading