Global Market for Thermal Management Technologies Projected to Hit $30 Billion by 2030

Boston, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “The Global Market for Thermal Management Technologies” is projected to grow from $19.8 billion in 2025 to $30 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The report highlights the global market for thermal management technologies, examining key segments such as device types (convection, conduction, hybrid, and advanced cooling), product types (hardware, thermal interface materials, software, services, and substrates), and applications across the consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, data centers, and renewable energy industries. It provides regional insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, analyzing market drivers, challenges, and trends, including innovations in material design and performance.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Electrification and the Rise of High-Power-Density Systems: Electrification in sectors like EVs and aerospace is creating compact systems with high power density, generating more heat in smaller spaces. This drives demand for advanced cooling solutions such as liquid cooling and high-performance heat sinks.

Increasing Thermal Management Requirements in 5G Communication Devices: 5G networks operate at higher frequencies and require more processing power, producing significant heat in devices and base stations. Effective thermal management ensures signal quality and device reliability, boosting demand for vapor chambers and thermal interface materials.

Increasing Demand for Carbon Dioxide Reduction and Fuel-Efficient Thermal Systems: Global sustainability goals and emission regulations are pushing industries to adopt energy-efficient thermal systems. Better heat management reduces energy waste, improves fuel economy, and lowers CO₂ emissions, encouraging lightweight and efficient cooling technologies.

Increasing Interest in Industrial Waste-Heat Recovery and Energy Reuse: Industries generate large amounts of waste heat, which can be captured and reused to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs. This trend promotes technologies like heat exchangers and thermoelectric generators for sustainable operations.

Rising Demand for Immersion Cooling and Liquid-Based Thermal Systems: Traditional air cooling is insufficient for high-performance computing and EV batteries. Immersion cooling and liquid-based systems offer superior heat dissipation, driving growth in specialized coolants and advanced sealed systems.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $18.5 billion Market size forecast $30 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, Device, Application and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa) Market drivers Electrification and the rise of high-power-density systems.

Increasing thermal management requirements in 5G communication devices.

Increasing demand for carbon dioxide reduction and fuel-efficient thermal systems.

Increasing interest in industrial waste-heat recovery and energy reuse.

Rising demand for immersion cooling and liquid-based thermal systems.

Innovations

Companies such as Siemens, Honeywell, and Parker Hannifin are advancing thermal management technologies beyond conventional cooling methods, enabling intelligent heat dissipation, real-time temperature regulation, and system performance optimization.

Market players like Boyd Corp. and Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT) are focusing on high-efficiency heat exchangers, phase change materials (PCMs), and compact thermal interface solutions to enhance performance in electronics, automotive, and energy applications.

Platforms incorporating AI-driven thermal analytics and simulation tools, such as those developed by Ansys Inc. and Comsol, demonstrate the integration of predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and adaptive control, underscoring the transformation of thermal management systems into intelligent, energy-optimized solutions.

Emerging startups

Phononic Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc.

Calyos

AI Impact on Thermal Management Technologies Market

AI is transforming the market for thermal management technologies by enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient heat analysis, control, and optimization processes. Its integration enhances thermal performance prediction, system reliability, and real-time monitoring across industries, driving improved energy efficiency, reduced operational costs, and wider adoption of advanced thermal solutions.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

These include the growing electrification and development of high-power-density systems, rising thermal management requirements in 5G communication devices, and increasing demand for fuel-efficient and carbon dioxide reduction-focused thermal systems across industries.

What are the restraints/challenges of the market?

The market faces certain restraints, such as design complexities in developing efficient thermal management systems and the high cost associated with advanced thermal management solutions.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market by device, product type, and application.

Which device segment will be dominant through 2030?

Convection cooling devices are expected to dominate the market through the end of 2030, driven by their efficiency in dissipating heat, low maintenance requirements, and widespread adoption across electronics, automotive, and industrial applications.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global market due to the presence of many industry leaders, and high adoption of advanced cooling solutions across the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and data center sectors.

Market leaders include:

3M

AMETEK INC.

ANSYS INC.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY

ALCOA CORP.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

ASETEK INC. A/S

COMAIR ROTRON

DOW

GENTHERM

HEXAGON AB

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

MATERION CORP.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

ROGERS CORP.

