PrimeXBT Launches PXTrader 2.0, Bringing Crypto and Traditional Markets into One Trading Platform





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider, announced the launch of PXTrader 2.0, a major upgrade to its native trading platform that combines crypto derivatives and traditional CFD markets, giving traders access to more than 350 instruments from a single account. The launch reflects PrimeXBT’s leading position in the growing convergence of crypto and traditional finance, supported by innovative trading infrastructure.

PXTrader 2.0 reflects a growing shift in how traders use digital assets within financial markets. Crypto capital is increasingly being used not only to trade digital assets but also as a gateway to global financial markets. With PXTrader 2.0, traders can fund their accounts with cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH while gaining exposure to a wide range of traditional markets including Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and Crypto CFDs, alongside Crypto Futures.

At the same time, the platform introduces a range of advanced trading capabilities designed to support more sophisticated market analysis and risk management across asset classes. PXTrader 2.0 integrates TradingView charts with more than 100 technical indicators, along with a redesigned trading interface and advanced order types. Traders can also customise their exposure through adjustable cross and isolated leverage up to 1:1000, while features such as hedge and netting modes and one-click trading provide greater precision and flexibility when navigating global markets.

“Geopolitical tensions often trigger ripple effects across global markets, influencing currencies, commodities, equities, and digital assets at the same time. For traders, this creates a broader set of opportunities, particularly when they can move efficiently between asset classes. The ability to use crypto capital to access global markets is becoming an increasingly important advantage in this environment,” said Jonatan Randin, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT.

The launch of PXTrader 2.0 comes as trader expectations are rapidly evolving. As macroeconomic shifts, interest rate cycles, and geopolitical developments influence multiple markets simultaneously, traders increasingly expect platforms to provide seamless access to different asset classes within one environment. The ability to analyse markets, manage leverage and respond quickly across currencies, commodities, equities and digital assets is becoming an important part of modern trading infrastructure.

With PXTrader 2.0, PrimeXBT continues to evolve its platform to reflect these changing market dynamics. By combining crypto derivatives with traditional financial instruments in a single trading environment, the broker aims to provide traders with a more connected and flexible way to access global markets.

To learn more, users can visit PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

Contact

PrimeXBT

pr@primexbt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7243e0-46b0-49cc-95f4-a245f4c1d8e7