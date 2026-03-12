Estonia Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 3.8% this Year Before Registering an AAGR of 4.7% Between 2027-2030, Driven by Investments in Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, Transport

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Estonia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Estonian construction industry to grow in real terms by 3.8% in 2026, supported by an improvement in construction activities, coupled with investments in the commercial and transport infrastructure sectors.

According to Statistics Estonia, the average construction volume index grew by 0.6% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025, with building construction works rising by 2.4% and civil engineering activities falling by 2.4% in the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Estonia is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4.7% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and transport infrastructure projects.

Growth in the construction industry is also expected to be supported by construction of the Rail Baltica project, which involves the construction of a main railway line valued at EUR726 million ($792.7 million), including a section from Ulemiste to Parnu for EUR394 million ($430.2 million) and design work for the Parnu to Ikla section at EUR332 million ($362.5 million).

These projects were awarded in 2025, with construction starting in 2026 and completion by 2030. In May 2025, Rail Baltic Estonia signed the largest infrastructure contracts with two international consortiums for the construction of key sections of the Rail Baltica high-speed railway. The contract, valued at EUR932 million ($1 billion), involves the construction of a passenger line from Tallinn to Ikla by 2030.

