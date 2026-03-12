Toluene Market Set to Grow at 4.54% CAGR Through 2031 Demand for Aromatics and Polyurethane Feedstocks Strengthens, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global toluene market size is projected to increase from 36.33 million tons in 2025 to 37.98 million tons in 2026, reaching 47.43 million tons by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.54% during 2026–2031.

The growth is largely linked to its role as a key aromatic compound used to produce derivatives such as benzene, xylene, and toluene diisocyanate (TDI), which are widely applied in industries including construction, automotive materials, and electronics manufacturing. At the same time, stricter environmental policies are encouraging manufacturers to upgrade production processes to lower VOC emissions and improve energy efficiency, pushing the industry toward more sustainable and integrated supply chains.

Toluene Market Trends and Insights:

Rising Polyurethane Foam Production in Southeast Asia Supporting TDI Demand

Growing manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foam used in furniture, mattresses, and automotive seating is increasing the need for TDI across Southeast Asia. Countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand are witnessing expanding production capacity. Large petrochemical developments, including the RAPID complex by Petronas, are improving the availability of toluene-based intermediates within the region. As refiners aim to extract more value from crude through aromatics production, toluene is becoming an essential feedstock in the regional polyurethane value chain.

Fuel Quality Regulations Increasing Toluene Use in Gasoline Blending

Stricter fuel emission standards in India and China are encouraging refiners to incorporate higher-octane blending components such as toluene. Environmental policies like Bharat Stage VI and China 6 require cleaner and more efficient fuel formulations. Refinery upgrades, including those by Numaligarh Refinery, are helping increase domestic aromatics output, which in turn supports gasoline blending demand and stabilizes regional supply.

Toluene Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Derivative

Benzene and Xylene

Gasoline Additives

Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI)

Other Derivatives (Benzoic Acid, Trinitrotoluene (TNT), Benzaldehyde)

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Inks



Chemical Industry

Explosives

Other Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Solvents and Degreasers, Dyes and Pigments)

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Construction

Oil and Gas

Military and Defense

Other End-user Industries (Electronics, Consumer Products)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa



“Industrial demand for toluene continues to reflect broader activity in chemicals, construction materials, and fuel blending. Research from Mordor Intelligence draws on consistent cross-industry data review and market validation, helping executives interpret shifts with a disciplined, evidence-based perspective.” Says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence



For a full breakdown of toluene market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/toluene-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Toluene Market Share by Region:

The Asia-Pacific remains the central hub for toluene consumption, supported by rapid urban development, infrastructure expansion, and increasing automobile ownership across Southeast and South Asian economies. Countries within Association of Southeast Asian Nations continue to see rising demand for derivatives used in construction materials, coatings, and industrial chemicals, reinforcing the region’s role as a major growth driver.

In North America, the toluene industry operates in a relatively mature environment but remains influenced by regulatory shifts. The United States has introduced restrictions on highly toxic solvents, indirectly encouraging the use of toluene in certain industrial formulations. Meanwhile, Europe enforces strict VOC regulations that are limiting traditional solvent demand while simultaneously pushing chemical companies to develop cleaner and more efficient production technologies.

Toluene Companies

BASF

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petrochemical Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

CPC Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Shell plc

SK Innovation Co Ltd



TotalEnergies

Valero

Access the Japanese Version of the Toluene Market Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/toluene-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Benzene Market: Benzene market report is categorized by derivatives such as ethylbenzene, cumene, alkylbenzene, cyclohexane, nitrobenzene, and others. It is also segmented by end-user industries including plastics and polymers, resins and adhesives, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. The analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with forecasts presented in terms of volume (tons)

LG Chem, BASF, China Petrochemical Corporation, Shell, ExxonMobil Corporation are major players of the market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/benzene-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Cesium Market: Cesium market report is segmented by product type, including cesium metal, cesium compounds, and other forms. It is also categorized by applications such as oil and gas, electronics, and medical and healthcare. The study covers major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



