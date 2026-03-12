CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) - Novation of Zodia Custody Agreement and Publication of the Base Prospectus

12 March 2026

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)

LEI: 549300HGWKR2Q5T8GK64

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares XBT Provider Digital Securities

Novation of Zodia Custody Agreement and Publication of the Base Prospectus





Stockholm, 12 March 2026 - CoinShares XBT Provider (AB) (publ) (the “Issuer”) announces that by a Novation Agreement dated 12 March 2026 between inter alios the Issuer, Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited (“Zodia Ireland”), Zodia Custody (Europe) S.A. (“Zodia Luxembourg”) and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) the rights and obligations of Zodia Ireland under the Custody Agreement with Zodia Ireland have been transferred to and assumed by Zodia Luxembourg. In addition, certain amendments have been made to the Custody Agreement as part of the transfer to Zodia Luxembourg.

Zodia Luxembourg is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Zodia Luxembourg is a custodian wallet provider and is accordingly registered as a crypto-asset service provider under Regulation 2023/1114/EU (“MiCAR”) on Markets in Crypto-Assets in Luxembourg with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Further details of Zodia Luxembourg are set out in a base prospectus (the “Base Prospectus”) of the Issuer dated and published today which can be found on CoinShares' website here:

https://coinshares.com/etps/documents

The Issuer also announces that by a supplemental trust instrument dated 12 March 2026 between the Issuer and the Trustee the Issuer has created and made available for issue 626 new classes of Individual Securities. Further details of such new classes are set out in the Base Prospectus.

The Issuer also announces that by a Deed of Confirmation and Amendment dated 12 March 2026 between the Issuer and the Trustee the Security Deed has been amended to include the right of the Issuer to exercise its powers under each Custody Agreement in relation to all matters relating to any transfers of any Digital Currency to be effected by the Issuer from any digital wallet held pursuant to the terms of that Custody Agreement to any digital wallet held pursuant to the terms of any other Custody Agreement.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.



