Lendmark Financial Services Purchases Receivables Portfolio from North Carolina-based Consumer Loan Company Century Finance, Inc.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized consumer loan solutions, today announced that it has purchased all receivables of Century Finance, Inc., a family-owned consumer finance company that is closing its business immediately as its owners enter retirement. This transaction includes the receivables of nearly 10,000 consumer loan and credit accounts.

Lendmark will integrate the acquired portfolio of receivables into its existing North Carolina branch network and provide ongoing service and support to transitioning customers through 11 Lendmark branches in the state and its central servicing center. Customers will be serviced by the Lendmark branch closest to their residence.

“Lendmark is always seeking suitable strategic transactions to sustainably grow our business, and Century Finance closely aligns with our customer-centric, service-oriented approach to lending – particularly in North Carolina, one of our strongest markets,” said Bobby Aiken, Founder and CEO of Lendmark Financial Services. “We’re proud to welcome these customers to Lendmark and look forward to supporting them through both their planned and unplanned life events.”

Employees of Century Finance are eligible to apply immediately for open positions at Lendmark, including any available roles in the company’s North Carolina market.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates nearly 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

About Century Finance, Inc.

For more than 35 years, Century Finance served North Carolina families with a personal approach to lending. Built from the ground up as a family business, the company grew alongside the communities it served. The decision to close was not made lightly but follows decades of dedication to customers and employees as the owners conclude a long and meaningful chapter in their professional lives. Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Century Finance, Inc. in connection with the transaction.

