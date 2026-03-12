Academy of Interpretation Named “Best Education Center” Two Years in a Row

VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) has been recognized as “Best Education Center” in Vienna, Virginia by BusinessRate for both 2025 and 2026, marking a back-to-back achievement that reflects the organization’s sustained leadership in interpreter education and professional development.

While the award highlights local recognition, the AOI views the achievement as a broader reflection of growing expectations for quality, structured training within the interpreting profession, and the critical role education plays in preparing interpreters for real-world impact. Receiving this distinction for two consecutive years highlights AOI’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, career-focused training programs that support interpreters and advance standards across the language services profession.

“At the Academy of Interpretation, our focus has always been on elevating the profession through education,” said Sameh Abdelkader, Director of Education. “Being recognized two years in a row validates the work of our instructors, staff, and students who are committed to excellence, professionalism, and meaningful language access.”

As demand for qualified interpreters continues to grow across healthcare, education, legal, and public service sectors, structured training programs have become increasingly important in supporting accurate communication and equitable access for multilingual communities. The AOI’s programs focus on practical skills, ethical decision-making, and real-world application, equipping interpreters to perform confidently and responsibly in high-stakes environments.

The back-to-back recognition reflects the AOI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen interpreter education through:

Industry-aligned curriculum designed to meet evolving professional demands

Expert instructors with real-world interpreting and training experience

Career-focused pathways that support long-term professional growth

A commitment to quality standards and lifelong professional development





Rather than viewing these awards as milestones alone, the AOI sees them as confirmation of a larger mission: helping shape the future of interpreter training and supporting a stronger, more prepared workforce.

“Our goal is not simply to train interpreters,” added Maria Teresa Buendia, Assistant Director of Education, “It is to help build a stronger, more prepared workforce that supports meaningful communication and access for everyone. These recognitions reflect the trust our community places in us and motivate us to continue raising the bar.”

As the AOI looks ahead, the organization plans to continue expanding educational opportunities, supporting partnerships within the language services industry, and developing programs that help interpreters meet the increasing demands of an evolving field.

About the Academy of Interpretation

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is a leading organization in the language services industry, dedicated to professionalizing the field and maintaining high-quality standards. AOI offers education, training, and credentialing to interpreters, translators, and language professionals to ensure effective communication across linguistic and cultural divides.

