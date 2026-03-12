Bolivia Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Recover Between 2027-2029 After 2 Years of Contraction, Supported by Investments in the Mining, Transport Infrastructure and Renewable Energy

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bolivia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following an estimated annual decline of 3.8% in 2025, Bolivia's construction industry is expected to contract by 0.9% in real terms in 2026, owing to a fall in construction permits approved, coupled with high inflation, dollar shortage and political instability.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Bolivia (INE), the total number of construction permits issued in the country fell by 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) in the first 10 months of 2025, while the total floor area of construction plans approved declined by 28.3% YoY during the same period.

Furthermore, in October 2025, the Santa Cruz Chamber of Construction (Cadecocruz) reported a significant slowdown in the construction industry, primarily due to an increase in cement prices and dollar shortages, impacting imported materials and increasing overall project costs, thereby leading to the suspension of public and private construction projects across Bolivia.



The analyst expects the Bolivian construction industry to recover and register annual average growth of 4.2% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in the mining, transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects. In early January 2026, Bolivia received its second major financing package from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The financing is worth BOB31.1 billion ($4.5 billion) and will support key investments in mining, energy, transport, and tourism sectors for the period 2026-28. The financing will also stabilize the economy, restore growth, and expand job creation, through attracting private investment and capital mobilization.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Bolivia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest News and Developments



4. Project Analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



