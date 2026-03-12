NATO Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Emerging Defense Technologies and NATO-Led Programs Drive Strategic Transformation Across the Global Defense Market

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - NATO" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NATO is essential in the defense industry, as a the political and military Alliance includes many of the largest spenders on defense. To overcome an era of heightened geopolitical risk, companies, nations, and militaries are increasingly adopting a collaborative approach. This approach involves acquisitions, sharing information on threats with their NATO Allies, and reporting overall defense spending.



This report explores emergent trends within the NATO market, examining use cases and the implementation of emerging technologies such as drones, and what challenges must be considered in pursuing effective strategies for brand building in this market.



The return of President Donald Trump to the White House last year was fairly certain to prove difficult for the NATO Alliance, but few expected such a turbulent shake to transatlantic relations. NATO has enjoyed highs and suffered lows in its last year, and the outlook appears relatively positive but still uncertain.

On one hand, at the June 2025 NATO Summit, Allies agreed to newly increased defense spending commitments, even if it largely ignored questions about the Alliance's perspective on Russia's war against Ukraine. On the other hand, Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric expressing his desire to acquire Greenland, perhaps using military force, brought into question the utility of the Alliance in a fracturing world.



After the Second World War, NATO was founded on the idea that aggressive territorial expansion threatened global peace. The failure to deter or help resolve a conflict of territorial aggression on NATO's border, as well as an internal threat involving the Alliance's largest Ally, reflects negatively on the strength of European defense and the quality of American diplomacy.



Fortunately, there are signs of optimism for the Alliance. After all, President Trump spearheaded the effort to raise NATO's required core defense spending level for member states to 3.5% of GDP (with an additional 1.5% required for defense-related spending). Allies have begun making serious progress toward this goal and are forecast to continue to do so. Furthermore, though Russia's war against Ukraine grinds on, the Russian military has been seriously weakened as NATO Europe has begun scaling rearmament, growing its membership, and deterring further aggression.



Companies Featured

