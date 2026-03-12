Global Injection Pen Market Projected to Reach USD 95.06 Billion by 2035, Driven by Surging Diabetes Prevalence and Expanding Biologic Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider Research, The Injection Pen Market size was valued at USD 46.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 95.06 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% during 2026–2035. Due to a fast rise in the global population with Type 2 diabetes and a surge of novel biologic and biosimilar treatments that require a dependable subcutaneous delivery system, the market is expanding exponentially.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 46.68 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 95.06 Billion

CAGR: 7.37% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Injection Pen Market has been valued at USD 29.76 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 60.61 Billion by 2035, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.35% from 2026 to 2035. The prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases is rising, self-injection drug delivery devices are becoming more popular, biologic therapies are being used more frequently, and smart and connected injection pen technologies are continuously improving. These factors are driving the growth of the U.S. injection pen market.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

According to the IDF, about 500 million persons worldwide have diabetes, and the majority of injection pen users are those who need insulin. The addressable population continues to grow as incidence rises in sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia. In addition to diabetes, national healthcare programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan have tightened treatment recommendations for growth abnormalities and osteoporosis, directing more patients toward injectable medication. Because of this, the pen category has seen an increase in prescription volume that did not exist ten years ago.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ypsomed AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

SHL Medical AG

Haselmeier GmbH

Nemera Development S.A.

Terumo Corporation

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Wanhai Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Biocorp Production S.A.

Phillips-Medisize

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Kaleo, Inc.

Consort Medical Plc

Bespak

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, Disposable dominated with 68% share as they ship prefilled, require no patient assembly, and eliminate cross-contamination risk between injections. Reusable fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 as they have a loyal following among patients who inject daily over many years and want to reduce both costs and plastic waste.

By Application

In 2025, Diabetes dominated with 72% share due to the combination of insulin-dependent Type 1 patients, the large and growing pool of Type 2 patients moving to injectable therapy, and the GLP-1 class for weight management. Osteoporosis fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 as diagnosis rates are improving as bone density screening becomes more routine.

By End-Use

In 2025, Hospital dominated with 60% share as most patients get their first injection pen a physician or diabetes nurse demonstrates the device. Home Care Settings fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 as it is the place where the volume of injections actually happens.

Injection Pen Market Segmentation

By Product

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Osteoporosis

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Arthritis

Others

By End-Use

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Regional Insights:

North America is the largest single market, and the U.S. drives most of that. Insulin prices have been a political flashpoint for years, and the Inflation Reduction Act's cap on Medicare insulin cost-sharing has pushed more patients into therapy which feeds pen demand. The U.S. also has the most advanced commercial infrastructure for connected pen devices and digital diabetes management.

The fastest-growing region is Asia-Pacific. The number of people with diabetes in China and India is higher than in most other nations, and both governments have designated insulin access as a public health priority. With competitive local pen platforms, Japan boasts a robust domestic medical device industry. Due to the high cost of pens, a significant portion of the diabetic population in lower-income APAC countries continues to utilize syringes.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Novo Nordisk rolled out updated delivery devices for its semaglutide and next-generation insulin portfolio, with particular attention to dose accuracy at the lower end of the dosing range.

In 2024, Sanofi made incremental updates to the SoloStar platform to maintain compatibility as it extended its biosimilar insulin partnerships.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INJECTION PEN ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the shift of diabetes patients from traditional vial-and-syringe methods toward pen-based drug delivery systems, highlighting the growing preference for convenient and patient-friendly injection solutions.

– helps you understand the shift of diabetes patients from traditional vial-and-syringe methods toward pen-based drug delivery systems, highlighting the growing preference for convenient and patient-friendly injection solutions. DEVICE TECHNOLOGY & SMART CONNECTIVITY TRENDS – helps you evaluate the transition from conventional injection pens to advanced devices with features such as smart connectivity, dose memory, mobile health integration, and ergonomic patient-centric designs.

– helps you evaluate the transition from conventional injection pens to advanced devices with features such as smart connectivity, dose memory, mobile health integration, and ergonomic patient-centric designs. DISPOSABLE VS. REUSABLE DEVICE SHARE – helps you identify demand patterns between disposable and reusable injection pens, providing insights into device lifecycle trends, replacement cycles, and long-term cost implications for healthcare providers and patients.

– helps you identify demand patterns between disposable and reusable injection pens, providing insights into device lifecycle trends, replacement cycles, and long-term cost implications for healthcare providers and patients. HEALTHCARE UTILIZATION & PATIENT SPENDING ANALYSIS – helps you understand the average annual spending on injection pen devices and related consumables, along with the percentage of insulin therapies delivered through pen injectors compared to traditional syringe methods.

– helps you understand the average annual spending on injection pen devices and related consumables, along with the percentage of insulin therapies delivered through pen injectors compared to traditional syringe methods. REGIONAL ADOPTION & DISEASE PREVALENCE IMPACT – helps you assess how diabetes prevalence and healthcare infrastructure across regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific influence the demand and distribution of injection pen drug delivery devices.

Injection Pen Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 46.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 95.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.37% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

