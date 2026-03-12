New Loacker Survey Reveals Goodness Plays a Big Role in Canadians’ Happiness

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no secret to happiness, but there is a science to it. According to new research from Loacker Canada, Canadians are most likely to feel happy when they slow down, connect with others, and enjoy simple pleasures.

In recognition of International Day of Happiness on March 20, Loacker – the Italian brand known for its premium wafers made with select high-quality ingredients – is sharing new survey findings that highlight how Canadians experience joy, and how small acts of goodness can support increased feelings of happiness.

To help interpret the insights, Loacker is partnering with Dr. Gillian Mandich, Canadian happiness researcher and author, to examine what these everyday behaviours reveal about how people feel – and what helps them feel better.

“Happiness isn’t only about constant positivity or big life milestones,” says Dr. Gillian Mandich, Canadian happiness researcher and author. “It’s shaped by small, intentional behaviours that help us feel grounded, comforted, and connected.”

Small Treats, Real Impact

The Loacker survey* suggests that mindful indulgence plays a role in how Canadians manage stress, restore balance, and find joy. Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (74 per cent) say they enjoy sweet treats, and 45 per cent say enjoying a treat after a stressful day helps them feel happy again.

At the same time, happiness is strongly tied to connection. An astonishing 96 per cent of Canadians say spending quality time with loved ones positively impacts their happiness, while 85 per cent agree that sharing a sweet treat with someone else can make a difference in how happy they feel.

Together, the findings suggest that happiness is often supported by small rituals – taking a break, sharing something sweet, or making space for connection in an otherwise busy day.

Goodness You Can Feel

For Loacker, the findings reinforce a long-held belief that happiness is closely linked to goodness – in ingredients, craftsmanship, and the experiences people create around food.

“At Loacker, we believe happiness is made up of small, meaningful moments – taking a break, sharing something delicious, and connecting with the people around you,” says TJ Rooney, President, North America at Loacker. “We believe mindful indulgence and goodness go hand in hand. It means savoring something delicious that’s made with care, knowing it’s crafted with quality ingredients and thoughtfulness for people and the planet. From the ingredients we choose, to the way our products are enjoyed, our goal is to support habits that help people slow down, connect, and feel good.”

Crafted in the Italian Alps using carefully selected ingredients and time-honoured recipes, Loacker products are designed to be enjoyed intentionally – whether that’s taking a quiet pause with a Loacker Classic Wafer, sharing a bite-sized Loacker Quadratini with family and friends, or savouring the indulgence of a Loacker Tortina Patisserie. All Loacker wafers and biscuits are made without preservatives and with no added flavourings or colours. This International Day of Happiness, Loacker is encouraging Canadians to step back from the rush of daily life, savour small pleasures, and rethink happiness as something shaped by everyday choices grounded in goodness.

