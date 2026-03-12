Amerita First in Nation to Earn ACHC Distinction in Immunoglobulin Therapy, Reflecting Company’s Commitment to High-Quality Infusion Care

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerita, a leading national provider of specialty infusion services, is the first infusion pharmacy in the nation to earn the Distinction in Ig Therapy Accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), achieving the accreditation with zero deficiencies following a comprehensive, multi-phase review process.

The ACHC/IgNS Distinction in Ig Therapy recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in the delivery, management, and clinical oversight of immunoglobulin therapy. The rigorous accreditation process includes multiple checkpoints and an in-depth evaluation of protocols, quality assurance measures, clinical competency, patient safety standards, and operational performance.

Amerita’s participation in the development and validation of the standards helped strengthen the framework that is now setting the benchmark for quality and safety across the Ig therapy industry.

“Amerita provided a field-testing site for ACHC’s Distinction in Ig Therapy. Through their participation, the standards were strengthened, and their relevance to the specialty confirmed,” said ACHC’s Pharmacy Accreditation Program director Caroline Girardeau, PharmD, MBA. “Amerita has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing the practice of Ig Therapy. Amerita’s patients can be confident in the safety and quality of the clinical services they receive from this organization, which is committed to achieving and delivering excellence.”

The survey process was led by Amerita’s Director of Quality and Accreditation Kayla Ortlip, PharmD, IgCP, MBA. It resulted in the company receiving this distinction with zero deficiencies, underscoring Amerita’s commitment to clinical rigor, operational excellence, and continuous quality improvement.

“This accreditation represents far more than a milestone. It reflects who we are and the quality care standards we hold ourselves to every day,” said Rich Denness, President of Amerita. “As we continue to strengthen and grow the Amerita brand nationally, this distinction affirms our commitment to delivering the highest level of care, safety, and service to the patients and communities we are privileged to serve.”

Immunoglobulin therapy is critical for treating patients with immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and other complex conditions. High-quality standards in administering and managing Ig therapy are essential to optimize patient outcomes and maintain trust with referral partners and healthcare providers.

"The ACHC/IgNS Distinction in Ig Therapy represents the highest standard of care: an unwavering commitment to safety, efficacy, and optimal patient outcomes," said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, President and CEO of IgNS. "We are pleased to recognize Amerita for having met this rigorous standard of excellence in Ig therapy."

The Distinction in Ig Therapy positions Amerita at the forefront of specialty infusion pharmacy standards. It reinforces Amerita’s leadership in clinical excellence and ongoing dedication to elevating patient care nationwide.

About Amerita

Amerita, an affiliate of BrightSpring Health Services, is a specialty infusion company focused on providing complex pharmaceutical products and clinical services to patients outside of the hospital. Committed to excellent service, our vision is to combine the administrative efficiencies of a large organization with the flexibility, responsiveness, and entrepreneurial spirit of a local provider. For more information, please visit www.ameritaiv.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Leigh White

leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412