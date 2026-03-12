Lakeland Capital Adds New Hire Dedicated to Asset Management

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital , a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tyler P. Presswood to a newly created role dedicated to asset management.

Presswood joins Lakeland Capital as an associate and will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s growing portfolio, managing leasing and operating targets, leading communications with property managers and supporting strategic acquisitions and dispositions. With a background in multifamily investment management, Presswood’s experience will strengthen Lakeland Capital’s ability to enhance financial performance and optimize operations.

“Hiring a dedicated asset manager reflects the firm’s growing portfolio size and continued commitment to driving value for our investors and the communities we serve,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital. “We are thrilled to welcome Tyler and feel that he is an exceptional fit for this newly created role given his unique combination of analytical expertise and collaborative skills.”

Prior to joining Lakeland Capital, Presswood was a senior analyst at The Beach Company, a Charleston-based real estate developer, where he helped manage the firm’s development portfolio, designed and operated asset management models and analyzed financial performance of assets against underwriting and budgets. He also served as the primary point of contact for recurring communications with investors and property management teams.

Presswood holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a major in finance. He has volunteered with the Charleston Parks Conservancy and is an Eagle Scout, the highest rank awarded by the Scouts BSA program of Scouting America.

In 2025, Lakeland Capital expanded its team with key hires specializing in investment strategy, financial management and construction. The firm also launched a full-service property management firm dedicated to delivering institutional-grade service with a community-focus for its apartment units.

With a growing presence in high-growth East Coast markets, Lakeland Capital will continue to strengthen its integrated approach to enhance operational efficiencies across its portfolio and create long-term value for investors.

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1,000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $250 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement.

