Hydrogen Transition Outlook and Trends Report 2026: An Uptick in Project Activity Took Place Across Q4 2025, with 24 Projects Being Announced, in Comparison to 19 Projects in the Previous Quarter.

An uptick in project activity took place across Q4 2025, with 24 projects being announced, in comparison to 19 projects in the previous quarter.



This coincides with an overall increase in project activity over the course of 2025. Despite industry headwinds, announced and planned projects increased by 12.5%. Similarly, the number of operational projects increased by 32%, with over 110 projects being executed over the course of the year.



Despite the positive trends across project volume, average project scale across new announcements continues to fall as developers increasingly opt for smaller-scale projects. For example, the average scale of projects announced in Q4 2025 stood at 15ktpa per project. This compares to 58ktpa in Q4 2024, reflecting a marked decrease in industry confidence, particularly across projects that aim to serve offtakers.



Although the bulk of project activity and capacity remains green hydrogen, blue hydrogen remains the largest source of active capacity and continues to hold an increasing share of post-feasibility capacity. This reflects the importance of blue hydrogen for scaling low-carbon hydrogen production in the near-term and an increasing number of governments adopting a technology-neutral approach that offers support to both blue and green projects.



Key Highlights

Despite developers' struggle to secure offtakers, merchant projects (which aim to sell hydrogen to third parties) continue to account for the highest proportion of overall pipeline projects. However, captive projects (which are embedded in an existing industrial facility and where all of the hydrogen has an immediate use case) holds an increased share of the projects that started operations in 2025, at 22%.

The share of captive projects was higher still among projects announced in 2025, where this type of project accounted for 30% of total announcements. Similarly, hybrid projects (which aim to produce hydrogen or derivatives for an existing use-case and sell the remainder) accounted for a higher share of projects starting operations in 2025 compared to its share of the overall pipeline. These trends indicate that business models with lower exposure to offtakers are currently more likely to reach later stages of development.

Report Scope

Global hydrogen outlook and trends. Breakdown of hydrogen capacity by stage of development, top capacities per country, top companies with hydrogen capacity, location and scale of largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects and key players, outlook of hydrogen deal trends, global hydrogen policy map, and key policy developments from the previous quarter.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

Understand how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scales to become a key technology for the global energy transition

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Low Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook

Deals & Contracts

Key Policy Developments

List of Tables

Capacity share change between Q1 2025 - Q1 2026

The world's largest upcoming hydrogen projects globally

The largest projects announcements in Q4 2025

Hydrogen-related M&A and capital raisings activity in Q4 2025

Policy developments

List of Figures

A snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Active and announced capacity, as of Q1 2026

Regional capacity breakdown, as of Q1 2026

Project count by capacity band based on active and announced projects

Breakdown of captive vs merchant projects

Countries with the highest cumulative capacity

Hydrogen capacity scenarios to 2030

Companies' net capacity share

Hydrogen deal trends quarterly comparison, Q4 2023 - Q4 2025

Hydrogen policy map

Companies Featured

CWP Global

Intercontinental Energy Corp

Mirning Green Energy Ltd

Green Hydrogen International Corp

Inpex Corp

Adani Enterprises Ltd

TotalEnergies SE

GEP Global

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

BP Plc

National Technology Enterprises Co

OQ SAOC; Shell plc

Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd

Mohring Energie GmbH

Hyundai Motor Co

Hy2gen AG

Destiny Energy Pte Ltd

Canadian Power to X Partners Inc

BASF SE

EnBW Energy Solutions GmbH

Scandinavian Horizon AB

Kellington Group Berhad

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Jearrard Energy Resources

RWE AG

Parex Resources Inc

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

Bluemark Energy

Lone Cypress Energy Services

INERATEC GmbH

Verbundnetz Gas AG

Credit Agricole SA

Bpifrance Participations SA

Qair International SAS

Plug Power Inc

Venture Kick

Roland Bartholet

COREangels Climate

Kickfund AG

Neology Hydrogen SA

UK Oil & Gas Plc

Hydrogen Refuelling Solutions SA

Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Technology Equipment Co

Taranis Investments Ltd

Asterion Ventures

360 Capital Partners SAS

Spark Cleantech

Frontier Energy Ltd

Allianz SE

Finnish Industry Investment Ltd

Taaleri Investments Ltd

Suomen Tavara ja Raha Oy

Nordic Ren-Gas Oy

