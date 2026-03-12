Hydrogen Policy Handbook 2026: Regional Production Targets, Regulatory Frameworks, and Policy Instruments Designed to Accelerate Hydrogen Adoption

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Policy Handbook H1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This hydrogen policy handbook provides a global overview, spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing key regional production targets, regulatory frameworks, and policy instruments designed to accelerate hydrogen adoption. It also details financial mechanisms such as subsidies, funding packages, tax incentives, and public-private partnerships that are supporting infrastructure investment, innovation, and market development across diverse hydrogen pathways.



Key Highlights

Most major economies have developed a national plan or strategy to accelerate hydrogen deployment and transition to low-carbon economies. A growing number of countries are also establishing financial incentives and targets.

In December 2025, China's National Energy Administration announced that it had approved 41 clean-hydrogen pilot projects to receive stage support in the form of preferential loans and subsidies.

In December 2025, the EU Commission launched the third Innovation Fund auction for hydrogen production under the European Hydrogen Bank. With a budget of €1.3 billion, the auction will support the production of RFNBO hydrogen or electrolytic low-carbon hydrogen.

Report Scope

Hydrogen production targets, policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Latin America

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive global insights by consolidating policy developments, targets, regulations, and incentive mechanisms from all major regions, enabling benchmarking of local or national policy.

Intelligence for strategic planning - detailed production goals and regulatory expectations can provide accuracy to guide investment decisions, infrastructure development, and technology deployment.

The handbook outlines subsidy schemes, funding packages, tax breaks, and public-private partnership models that identify cost-saving and revenue enhancement opportunities for key stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Hydrogen Policy Map

Recent Key Developments

APAC Regional Policy and Incentives

APAC targets and incentives summary

Asia hydrogen policies and incentives

Oceania hydrogen policies and incentives

EMEA Regional Policy and Incentives

EMEA targets and incentives summary

Europe multinational hydrogen policies

Europe national policies

Middle East hydrogen policies

Africa hydrogen policies

Americas Regional Policy and Incentives

Americas targets and incentives summary

Canada hydrogen policy and strategy

US hydrogen policy and strategy

Latin America hydrogen policies

Companies Featured

GIZ

VGU

Sinopec

World Bank

Toyota

TotalEnergies

Bank of Fukuoka Tokyo Century

Toyota Tsusho

Eurus Energy

Iwatani

Aichi Steel

Resonac

Nippon Shokubai

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Hanwha Ocean

Samsung Heavy Industries

NEOM

AMH2

