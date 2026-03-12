Hydrogen Policy Handbook 2026: Regional Production Targets, Regulatory Frameworks, and Policy Instruments Designed to Accelerate Hydrogen Adoption

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Policy Handbook H1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This hydrogen policy handbook provides a global overview, spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing key regional production targets, regulatory frameworks, and policy instruments designed to accelerate hydrogen adoption. It also details financial mechanisms such as subsidies, funding packages, tax incentives, and public-private partnerships that are supporting infrastructure investment, innovation, and market development across diverse hydrogen pathways.
Key Highlights
- Most major economies have developed a national plan or strategy to accelerate hydrogen deployment and transition to low-carbon economies. A growing number of countries are also establishing financial incentives and targets.
- In December 2025, China's National Energy Administration announced that it had approved 41 clean-hydrogen pilot projects to receive stage support in the form of preferential loans and subsidies.
- In December 2025, the EU Commission launched the third Innovation Fund auction for hydrogen production under the European Hydrogen Bank. With a budget of €1.3 billion, the auction will support the production of RFNBO hydrogen or electrolytic low-carbon hydrogen.
Report Scope
- Hydrogen production targets, policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Latin America
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Hydrogen Policy Map
- Recent Key Developments
- APAC Regional Policy and Incentives
- APAC targets and incentives summary
- Asia hydrogen policies and incentives
- Oceania hydrogen policies and incentives
- EMEA Regional Policy and Incentives
- EMEA targets and incentives summary
- Europe multinational hydrogen policies
- Europe national policies
- Middle East hydrogen policies
- Africa hydrogen policies
- Americas Regional Policy and Incentives
- Americas targets and incentives summary
- Canada hydrogen policy and strategy
- US hydrogen policy and strategy
- Latin America hydrogen policies
