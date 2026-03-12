Decarbonizing Cement and Concrete Industries Research Report 2025: Understand the Role Major Exporters and Importers Play and Which Strategies They Should Adopt

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing Cement and Concrete Industries - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement industry, a top emitter, is making efforts to significantly decarbonize the industry, as it is currently aiming to produce net-zero cement and concrete by 2050. A combination of interventions will be required to achieve this ambitious goal, including increasing eneergy effiicency and electrification, CCUS, alternative fuels, and material substitution.



The cement industry is a significant global emitter, accounting for 8% of global emissions, making it one of the largest contributors of any single industry. To incentivize emission reductions, the Global Cement and Concrete Association has set a net-zero target of 2050, with an interim target of a 25% by 2030. However, according to the IEA, the sector is not currently on track to meet this goal.



Company-level commitments to emission reduction vary strongly across the sector, with only a handful of cement producers committing to net-zero targets in 2050 that encompass scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Similarly, engagement with emission reduction pathways such as alternative fuels, CCUS, and electrification is predominantly restricted to the largest industry players.



Cement and concrete represent one of the most difficult to decarbonize sectors globally, with process emissions accounting for over 50% of the sector's carbon footprint. In addition, high thermal energy requirements have so far limited the role of electrification and renewable energy. However, a number of companies are developing innovative electric heat techniques to work alongside and eventually replace conventional cement kilns.



Other decarbonization technologies that will be key to achieving emissions reduction include supplementary cementitious material, alternative fuels, and CCUS. These technologies are currently in varying stages of development and implementation, and some continue to face issues of high costs as well as raw material availability. Measures to improve efficiency by minimizing energy losses and recycling by-products are currently the most widely used emission reduction techniques.



Concrete is the second most consumed resource in the world after potable water and is the number one building material.

On average, the cement industry accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and, as a country, would be the fourth largest contributor to emissions globally.

According to the UN, three quarters of infrastructure that will exist in 2050 has yet to be built, so decarbonization solutions are essential to ensure net-zero targets can be met.

The cement industry represents a significant source of industrial emissions and would rank fourth globally if considered as a country, emphasising the importance of its decarbonization.

As a result, the IEA estimates that cement emissions would need to decrease by 3% each year between 2022 and 2030 to align with the net-zero scenario. However, the sector is not currently considered on track for this trajectory.

The cement industry currently ranks as the third largest contributor to upcoming carbon capture capacity, with 62 projects aiming to start operations by the end of the decade. This represents a significant uptick in project activity in comparison to the 9 projects in operation by year-end 2024.

Global CO2 emissions from the cement and concrete industry, relevant policies for the decarbonization of the industry, analysis of major importers and exporters of cement, analysis of different decarbonizing initiatives such as increasing efficiency/ electrification, use of alternative fuels, CCUS, and material substitution.

Executive Summary

Cement and Concrete Emissions

CO2 emissions in the cement industry

Cement emission requirements for a net-zero scenario

Cement plant project outlook

Cement and Concrete Net-Zero Strategies

Net-zero targets

Scope 1 & 2 emissions performance

Decarbonizing Cement and Concrete

The top four emission reduction pathways

Timelines for decarbonization technology adoption

Macro challenges for decarbonization

Energy Efficiency and Electrification

Improving energy efficiency

Case studies

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

Cement-based CCUS capacity outlook

Technology trends

Key players

Alternative Fuels

The case for alternative fuels

Key players

Material Substitution and Novel Concrete

Alternative materials

Novel concrete case studies

