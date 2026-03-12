Pulse Labs Introduces "Pulse" — A Real-Time Micro Prediction Platform Targeting a $100M+ Valuation and a Multi-Trillion Dollar Market

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Labs LLC today announced the launch of Pulse, a real-time micro prediction platform that allows users to predict the short-term movement of asset prices in a fast, gamified environment. The platform is now live at https://thepulse.bet, with mobile applications expected to roll out across major app stores in the coming weeks.

Pulse introduces a new category of interactive financial gaming: micro prediction markets. Instead of traditional long-duration trades or event speculation, Pulse focuses on short, real-time windows where users predict whether an asset price will move up or down within defined timeframes.

The result is a simple, high-energy experience that combines the engagement of gaming with live market signals.

As Pulse expands across new markets and asset classes, Pulse Labs is targeting a valuation exceeding $100 million, positioning the company at the intersection of several of the world’s largest digital industries.

Tapping Into a Multi-Trillion Dollar Market

Pulse sits at the crossroads of three massive global industries:

Online Gambling & Casinos — More than $100B annually in online revenue and over $600B globally across the broader gambling industry

Retail Trading Platforms — Tens of millions of investors managing more than $30 trillion in brokerage assets worldwide

Prediction Markets — A rapidly emerging sector that has already generated billions of dollars in trading volume across platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi





Together, these sectors represent trillions of dollars in global economic activity and market value.

Pulse Labs believes the convergence of these industries — gaming mechanics, market speculation, and prediction systems — creates the opportunity for a completely new digital category.

What Pulse Is

Pulse is designed around a simple interaction loop:

lock → countdown → resolution

Users predict the short-term direction of an asset price using live market data. When the timer expires, the position resolves instantly.

The platform focuses on:

Real-time price movement predictions

Defined timeframes (typically 10–60 seconds)

Simple directional outcomes (UP or DOWN)

Instant feedback and rapid gameplay cycles





Rather than complex trading interfaces, Pulse emphasizes clarity, speed, and accessibility.

Pulse also integrates an AI-powered support and education agent built directly into the platform. This system helps users understand how prediction markets work, explains the mechanics behind Pulse, and provides guidance about market behavior and platform features in real time.

Transparency Through Real-Time Market Data

Pulse is built around a philosophy of transparency and clarity in execution.

For every prediction cycle, Pulse informs users exactly where the price data originates through publicly verifiable pricing oracles, and displays both the locked price source and timestamp used to resolve the outcome.

Retail traders frequently encounter situations on traditional trading platforms where questions arise such as:

“Where did this price come from?”

“When was my trade actually executed?”

Often the answer is simply “executed at market price,” with little additional visibility into the exact mechanism behind the execution.

Pulse aims to remove that ambiguity. Users can see the price source, lock event, and exact timestamp used for resolution directly within the platform.

The goal is to ensure that every outcome is traceable and understandable in real time.

If users need assistance, Pulse’s support system is built directly into the platform through its AI support agent, allowing users to get immediate explanations and guidance without waiting on customer support queues.

A Platform Designed for the Next Generation

Younger digital audiences — particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha — are already deeply engaged with speculative platforms ranging from crypto trading to sports betting to online casinos.

Pulse acknowledges this cultural reality and builds a platform native to it: fast, visual, and game-like, but grounded in real market price movements.

“Our generation has grown up surrounded by gambling apps, sports betting platforms, and speculative trading environments,” said a spokesperson for Pulse Labs.

“The reality is that millions of young people are already interacting with risk and probability every day.”

“Pulse takes that same energy and redirects it toward real financial assets and real market signals.”

A Different Path Than Casinos, Day Trading, or Traditional Prediction Markets

Pulse intentionally sits between three existing industries — casinos, retail trading, and traditional prediction markets — while operating differently from each.

Online Casinos

Traditional online casinos are built on pre-engineered negative expected value, where the platform is mathematically designed to win over time. Outcomes are determined by randomized game engines and hidden payout mechanics.

Pulse removes random number generators and engineered house odds, instead using real-time market prices as the truth source.

Day Trading

Day trading requires navigating complex systems including order books, spreads, margin exposure, and open-ended capital risk. For many younger participants entering markets through trading apps or crypto exchanges, this complexity often obscures the true structure of the market.

Pulse simplifies the experience by focusing purely on short-term directional predictions within defined time windows.

Traditional Prediction Markets

Traditional prediction platforms often revolve around long-cycle events such as elections, economic releases, or geopolitical outcomes.

Pulse compresses the prediction concept into real-time market movement, where outcomes resolve in seconds rather than days or months.

A Mission to Introduce the Next Generation to Real Markets

Pulse Labs also believes the platform can serve a broader purpose: redirecting younger audiences away from purely extractive gambling ecosystems and toward real market awareness.

Many existing gambling environments focus on games with no connection to real assets — roulette wheels, baccarat tables, or speculative wagers on news events.

Pulse instead introduces users to actual financial assets and price signals.

“If someone is going to engage with speculation,” the spokesperson said, “we believe the healthier direction is toward real assets — currencies, commodities, and markets — rather than games designed purely to extract money.”

The company hopes that for many users, Pulse will serve as a gateway into deeper market participation.

Some users may eventually graduate from Pulse’s simplified prediction environment to full brokerage platforms such as Merrill Edge, Fidelity, or other investment platforms, where they can participate directly in long-term investing.

“We see Pulse as an introduction,” the spokesperson said. “A way for people to become curious about markets. If someone starts asking why prices move, that curiosity can lead them deeper into real investing.”

Built by Veterans of Wall Street and Gaming

Pulse was developed by a team of former Wall Street sales and trading (S&T) professionals alongside experienced gaming industry operators.

Wall Street Sales & Trading (S&T) refers to a fast-paced investment banking division responsible for facilitating the buying and selling of securities — including stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, and derivatives — for institutional clients such as hedge funds, asset managers, and pension funds.

This experience provided the Pulse team with insight into how markets actually function and how price movement occurs in real time.

The result is a platform that blends financial awareness with high-engagement interactive gameplay.

Expanding Into Sports, Media, and Creator Ecosystems

Pulse Labs has also been actively expanding its brand presence across sports, entertainment, and digital media communities.

Members of the Pulse team have attended major live events and industry gatherings where they have interacted with professional athletes, sports personalities, and leading online creators. These engagements have contributed to the expansion of Pulse’s invite-only Ambassador Program, with select individuals joining the network to help introduce Pulse to new audiences and communities.

Pulse Labs emphasizes that these interactions do not represent formal partnerships or endorsements, but reflect the company’s effort to position Pulse within communities centered around competition, performance, and real-time engagement.

By embedding itself within influential creator ecosystems and high-profile events, Pulse Labs aims to build a brand that lives at the intersection of finance, technology, and entertainment.

Future Development and AI Innovation

Pulse Labs is also investing heavily in research and development focused on AI-driven prediction infrastructure.

Future versions of the platform are expected to expand beyond the core Pulse experience. The company’s R&D team is currently building tools that may allow users and developers to create their own prediction environments using prompt-based interfaces powered by artificial intelligence.

These systems would enable individuals or organizations to generate custom prediction markets connected to Pulse’s underlying infrastructure through an open platform and API.

While still under development, this vision reflects Pulse Labs’ long-term goal of building a broader ecosystem for real-time prediction markets and interactive financial gaming.

Live Now — With Mobile Expansion Coming Soon

The Pulse platform is currently accessible via web at:

https://thepulse.bet

Mobile applications are expected to launch across major app stores in the near future.

About Pulse Labs LLC

Pulse Labs LLC is a technology company incorporated in Wyoming, with operations including an office in San Mateo, California.

The company builds next-generation financial gaming platforms that merge real-time market data with fast, interactive digital experiences.

Its flagship product, Pulse, enables users to predict the short-term direction of asset prices in a gamified environment designed for modern digital audiences.

Learn more at

https://thepulse.bet

