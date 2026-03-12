Sunrun is the Number One Provider of Energy Independence for Americans, Expanding the Nation’s Largest Residential Distributed Power Plant

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, installed nearly half of all residential battery storage capacity deployed in the U.S. in 2025. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) inaugural U.S. Energy Storage Market Outlook report , the residential energy storage sector added 3.1 gigawatt-hours of new capacity in 2025. Based on Sunrun’s own reported results of 1.5 gigawatt-hours installed during the same period, the company estimates this represents approximately 48% of the sector’s total.

Sunrun has now installed more than 237,000 storage and solar systems, representing approximately 4.0 gigawatt-hours of Networked Storage Capacity. That amount is equivalent to 44% of the 9 gigawatt-hours of residential energy storage installed across the U.S. since the industry’s inception, based on SEIA’s cumulative data .

“Our deliberate and decisive pivot to provide Americans with energy independence is why Sunrun leads the residential energy storage sector,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Sunrun’s battery fleet provides important resiliency benefits to our customers and immense support to the power grid, serving as the backbone of our nation-leading distributed power plant.”

Sunrun’s battery network dispatched nearly 18 gigawatt-hours of energy to support grids across America in 2025—enough to power 15 million homes for one hour—with a combined peak output of 425 megawatts. These dispatches supported grids during critical hours, helping avoid power outages while putting downward pressure on energy costs for all ratepayers.

Sunrun’s storage attachment rate reached a record high of 71% in the fourth quarter 2025, and anticipates having more than 10 gigawatt-hours of dispatchable capacity online by the end of 2028.

In California, where Sunrun operates several distributed power plant programs, the company installed more energy storage capacity in 2025 than the next 40 top battery installers combined, according to data from the California Solar and Storage Association.

The SEIA report also notes that Texas is poised to overtake California in 2026 as the nation’s largest energy storage market. Sunrun experienced over 50% year-over-year growth in storage and solar system installations in Texas in 2025 and is deepening its presence in the state through innovative partnerships with NRG, Tesla, and Vistra—pairing its storage-plus-solar systems with optimized rate plans and building distributed power plant programs to support the grid.

“Sunrun is leading the way in Texas because of the opportunity to provide peace of mind to customers with immediate backup power during severe weather, and also the opportunity to provide real benefits to retail electricity providers,” said Sunrun President & Chief Revenue Officer Paul Dickson. “There’s growing interest in the quick-deployment nature of Sunrun’s storage assets, and we expect to launch additional partnerships in 2026.”

A core benefit of Sunrun’s storage systems is seamless backup power during grid outages. Combined with rooftop solar, Sunrun’s batteries can provide continuous power through prolonged disruptions. In 2025 alone, Sunrun’s storage customers received 3.8 million hours of backup power across more than 650,000 unique outage events.

