GTIA Reveals Recipients of the 2026 North America Spotlight Awards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today announced the winners of the 2026 North America Spotlight Awards, which were presented during the GTIA North America Community & Councils Forum, held this week in Chicago.

Held annually, the North America Community & Councils Forum brings together members representing ITSPs, distributors, tech vendors, and other tech business service firms to discuss the latest developments in managed services, cybersecurity, tech talent and diversity, emerging technologies, and more.

“The GTIA Spotlight Awards honor the remarkable individuals whose contributions have made a lasting impact on both the GTIA Community and the broader IT channel,” said MJ Shoer, chief community officer of GTIA. “What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that our winners are chosen by their peers from around the world, which is a true testament to their leadership, commitment, and embodiment of GTIA’s mission. We’re proud to congratulate the 2026 North America GTIA Spotlight Award winners and celebrate their exceptional achievements.”

As part of the 2026 North America Spotlight Awards, GTIA honored the following individuals:

Brook Lee , senior director of community at Rev.io , earned this year’s Community Leadership Award for her commitment to living the GTIA values in every facet of her work. She has consistently turned vision into practical, scalable initiatives that strengthen and grow our community.

, senior director of community at earned this year’s for her commitment to living the GTIA values in every facet of her work. She has consistently turned vision into practical, scalable initiatives that strengthen and grow our community. Crystal Conkle, CMO of The 20 , was awarded the Advancing Women in Technology Leadership Award for her contributions as an advocate and role model for women in technology.

CMO of was awarded the for her contributions as an advocate and role model for women in technology. Corey Kirkendoll , president and CEO at 5K Technical Services , earned this year’s Advisory Council Leadership Award for his advanced, actionable AI adoption, fostering cross-council collaboration, and amplifying the GTIA brand.

, president and CEO at earned this year’s for his advanced, actionable AI adoption, fostering cross-council collaboration, and amplifying the GTIA brand. Nett Lynch , CISO at Kraft Kennedy was awarded The Cybersecurity Leadership Award for her visionary leadership, spirit of collaboration, and dedication to innovation, which has truly set the bar for excellence.

, CISO at was awarded for her visionary leadership, spirit of collaboration, and dedication to innovation, which has truly set the bar for excellence. Ola Witukiewicz, director of community engagement at Pax8 , received the Future Leader Award for her fresh ideas and for exemplifying what real leadership is all about.



GTIA member companies receiving a 2026 North American Spotlight award were:

Rewst was recognized with the Innovative Vendor Award. Through community-driven innovation and educational initiatives such as RoboRewsty AI and Cluck University, they demonstrate true leadership and a commitment to advancing the entire ecosystem.

was recognized with the Through community-driven innovation and educational initiatives such as RoboRewsty AI and Cluck University, they demonstrate true leadership and a commitment to advancing the entire ecosystem. Sentry Technology Solutions received the IT Service Provider Award for its meaningful innovation through its proprietary Technology Maturity Model, “location in a box” strategy, and practical AI implementation approach.

received the for its meaningful innovation through its proprietary Technology Maturity Model, “location in a box” strategy, and practical AI implementation approach. STACK Cybersecurity received the Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award for actively advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry and having a positive impact on the lives and careers of others.

received the for actively advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry and having a positive impact on the lives and careers of others. TD Synnex earned the Innovative Distributor Award because of its Digital Bridge AI Assistant and Destination AI program, which demonstrates genuine innovation and clear outcomes in AI practice development.

earned the because of its Digital Bridge AI Assistant and Destination AI program, which demonstrates genuine innovation and clear outcomes in AI practice development. The CanIT Collective was awarded the Associate Member Award for its broad and sustained contributions across North America.



A judging panel evaluated all award nominees for their positive impact on the IT channel; contributions that support GTIA’s mission to advance the people and businesses of the global IT channel; and actions and initiatives that demonstrated leadership in their respective award category.

Executive council members representing the GTIA UK & Ireland, Benelux, DACH, ANZ, and ASEAN Communities served as judges for the North America Spotlight Awards, ensuring the selection process remained fair, objective, and transparent.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,400 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.