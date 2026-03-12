Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galimedix Therapeutics earns milestone payment in ophthalmology partnership

with Théa Open Innovation

Galimedix receives milestone payment for successful completion of Phase 1 trial with orally administered GAL-101

Phase 1 results show the compound to be clinically safe and well-tolerated, with a pharmacokinetic profile supporting advancing to Phase 2

Payment provides Galimedix with an important operational runway to proceed with plans for additional clinical development in Alzheimer’s disease and other indications





Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, March 12, 2026 – Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Galimedix”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize and reshape the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, today announced the achievement of a key milestone in its collaboration with Théa Open Innovation (“TOI”), a subsidiary of ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company, Laboratoires Théa. Galimedix has successfully completed the Phase 1 trial with orally administered GAL-101, which has triggered an undisclosed milestone payment to the Company. The eye drop formulation of GAL-101 is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of geographic atrophy, a severe form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“We are pleased with the achievement of this milestone for GAL-101,” said Céline Olmiere, Director of Théa Open Innovation. “This highly innovative drug candidate has the potential to significantly impact dry AMD patients who are at risk of going blind. Our collaboration with Galimedix supports continued commitment to building a strong cutting-edge and diversified ophthalmological portfolio for eye care specialists and their patients around the world.”

“We are gratified to have the strong support of Théa Open Innovation in developing GAL-101 and excited to see such solid results in the Phase 1 trial,” said Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Galimedix Therapeutics. “Importantly, this milestone payment provides Galimedix with significant operational runway and will allow us to advance our development plans for GAL-101 in Alzheimer’s disease and other supportive R&D work.”

As previously announced, the Phase 1 results showed oral GAL-101 to be well tolerated and clinically safe, with an excellent pharmacokinetic profile, effectively crossing the blood-brain barrier, strongly supporting advancing the oral formulation in Phase 2 development in Alzheimer’s disease and other indications.

In March 2023, TOI and Galimedix entered into a strategic partnership in ophthalmology for the development and commercialization of GAL-101 in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Under the terms of the agreement, Galimedix received an upfront technology access fee and is eligible to receive further success-based milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales. TOI is fully funding the remaining development of GAL-101 in dry AMD and will take charge of the registration and commercialization of the drug in ophthalmology. Galimedix is responsible for the conduct of the mid-stage clinical trials. TOI also made a direct investment into Galimedix, demonstrating its strong interest in the value of the Galimedix pipeline, including in Alzheimer’s disease.

About GAL-101

GAL-101 is a small molecule targeting misfolded amyloid beta (Aβ) monomers and thus preventing the formation of toxic Aβ oligomers and protofibrils. It is being developed in both oral and topical (eye drops) formulations. Many studies have indicated that these Aβ aggregates are a major underlying cause of neurodegenerative diseases of the brain and retina, and recent approvals of anti-Aβ drugs have also validated them as a key target in Alzheimer’s disease. GAL-101 initially is being developed for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and Alzheimer’s disease.

In pre-clinical testing, the compound has been shown to prevent and eliminate all forms of toxic Aβ species while leaving healthy Aβ forms intact. GAL-101 has also demonstrated the potential for neuroprotection and for symptomatic alleviation in pre-clinical models of Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, orally available GAL-101 has shown no antibody-specific immunological side effects (e.g., ARIA), very low systemic toxicity, robust storage stability, and easy and inexpensive manufacturing. Strong efficacy has also been demonstrated in relevant ophthalmic pre-clinical models, protecting neuronal retinal cells from toxic damage. In Phase 1 testing, both the oral and eye drop forms of GAL-101 demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. In addition, oral GAL-101 was shown to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier. The eDREAM Phase 2 study (NCT06659549) in dry AMD/geographic atrophy with GAL-101 eye drops is ongoing.

About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix’s groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aβ) plays a role, such as in Alzheimer’s disease, dry age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma, Galimedix’s initial areas of focus. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Théa and Théa Open Innovation

Théa is the leading independent European pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of eye-care products. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, this family-owned company has continued to expand by opening more than 35 affiliates and offices in Europe, North Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East. Its products are available in 75 countries around the world.

Théa Open Innovation, a subsidiary of Théa, is dedicated to set up partnerships with biotech/pharma companies and academic institutions to help bring the most innovative products in eye care to the market.

To learn more, visit www.thea.com and www.theaopeninnovation.com.

Contact

Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com

Media inquiries:

Anne Hennecke U.S. MC Services AG Laurie Doyle Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018 Tel: +1-339-832-0752 galimedix@mc-services.eu





Attachment