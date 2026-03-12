The Elliot Group Announces Adam Evans as Executive Vice President, Consumer and Commercial Services

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elliot Group, a premier retained executive search and advisory firm serving the hospitality and consumer services industries, announces the hire of Adam Evans as Executive Vice President. Adam brings more than 25 years of experience advising private equity-backed, publicly traded, and founder-led businesses on senior leadership roles that accelerate growth, optimize performance, and drive brand culture.

In his role at The Elliot Group, Adam will partner with organizations across health and wellness, auto services, the pet sector, and broader consumer and commercial services, helping clients identify and attract leaders who drive transformation in rapidly evolving market environments.

“Adam is a trusted advisor whose depth of industry knowledge, long-term perspective on talent and hiring, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our long-held values and best-in-class client and candidate experience,” said Alice Elliot, CEO of The Elliot Group.

Before joining The Elliot Group, Adam played a pivotal role in building and scaling executive search practices within consumer services, aligning client goals with top talent across C-suite and senior roles in all functions, including finance, marketing, operations, and more. His work has led to a deep command of the landscape and earned trust among business leaders.

“Adam will be an impactful and influential leader as we continue to expand within the consumer and commercial service industries,” said Brian Schwartz, Managing Director of Executive Search at The Elliot Group. “He strengthens our ability to support clients navigating transformation, growth, and operational complexity.”

Adam lives in western North Carolina with his wife and five children. A committed community leader, he has served as a Town Councilman and sits on several nonprofit boards, reflecting his commitment to building meaningful impact.

About The Elliot Group

As a premier human capital firm, The Elliot Group powers businesses forward through retained executive search and strategic advisory services. The firm specializes in the consumer and service industries and partners with companies ranging from high-growth, founder-led organizations to established, multi-national enterprises to identify and attract transformational leadership talent.

Known for a disciplined, research-driven process and high-touch client service, The Elliot Group has delivered market insights, rigorous assessments, and tailored counsel for more than 40 years. By combining deep sector knowledge with a relationship-based approach, the firm helps clients build leadership teams that accelerate growth, strengthen culture, and drive long-term value.

Website: www.theelliotgroup.com

Media Contact: Rachel Gisser, Marketing Manager, rachelgisser@theelliotgroup.com, 914.631.4904