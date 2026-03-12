Ecore: Landmark California Study Reinforces Safety of Recycled Rubber in Sports Surfaces

LANCASTER, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released study from the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) and the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) found “no significant health risks” associated with exposure to crumb rubber infill used on synthetic turf fields. Ecore International, a global leader in circularity that transforms reclaimed rubber materials into innovative, high-performance products, said the findings reinforce the safety of recycled rubber materials widely used in sports and recreation environments.

The comprehensive study evaluated potential health risks to athletes, coaches, referees and spectators using synthetic turf fields containing recycled rubber. Researchers examined multiple exposure pathways across users ranging in age from two to 70 years old. The report determined that exposure to crumb rubber infill did not result in significant non-cancer health hazards and that cancer risks associated with the material were “insignificant” for field users.

“This study adds to a growing body of scientific research confirming that recycled rubber materials can be used safely in sports and recreational environments,” said Jeff Coté, President and COO of Ecore. “For decades, recycled rubber has helped deliver durable, high-performance surfaces while also diverting millions of end-of-life tires from landfills. Independent studies like this reinforce the important role recycled materials play in building safe, sustainable spaces for communities.”

The study, commissioned by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), represents one of the most extensive analyses conducted on recycled rubber surfaces. The research examined 35 fields over a nine-year period and involved collaboration between several state agencies.

The findings are consistent with dozens of peer-reviewed studies, including a joint federal study conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Recycled rubber surfaces are widely used across a range of athletic, fitness and recreational applications, including indoor training facilities, fitness centers, playgrounds, running tracks and sports fields. In addition to performance benefits such as shock absorption and durability, recycled rubber materials support circular economy initiatives by giving new life to discarded tires and other rubber products.

Ecore’s circularity initiatives, including its TRUcircularity™ program, focus on keeping rubber materials in productive use through recycling, reclamation and manufacturing processes that extend the lifecycle of valuable resources.

The full OEHHA report, Human Health Risk Assessment of Artificial Turf Fields Containing Crumb Rubber Infill, is available online through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment website.

About Ecore International

Ecore is a transformational rubber circularity company. Built on a legacy that began in 1871, we are leading our industry's circular economy founded on the magic of rubber—a material with a proven past and the potential to reinvent the future. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Ecore serves customers in more than 75 countries, designing innovative technologies and solutions for many industries, including rubber reclamation services, rubber materials, commercial and performance flooring, play surfacing, industrial components, transportation, and agricultural products.

