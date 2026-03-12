NowVertical Launches NowUnlock AI Proposition to Help Enterprises Unlock ROI from Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”), a data and AI solutions and services provider, today announced the launch of NowUnlock AI, a structured enterprise proposition designed to help organizations translate artificial intelligence initiatives into measurable operational and financial outcomes.

“Across many organizations, AI has moved rapidly from experimentation to board-level priority, but delivering measurable business outcomes remains a significant challenge,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer of NowVertical. “Through our work implementing enterprise data modernization and AI solutions we have seen that success where AI solutions are delivering up to 50% cost reduction and 60% faster outcomes. NowUnlock AI codifies this success into a practical approach to support enterprises as they move from AI experimentation toward real operational and financial impact.”

Further information on the new NowUnlock AI proposition is available on the Company’s website at www.nowvertical.com/nowunlock

Many companies report challenges translating AI investment into measurable results. According to PwC’s Global AI research (2026), approximately 56% of organizations report that their AI investments have not yet delivered significant cost or revenue benefits.

The NowUnlock AI proposition organizes enterprise AI adoption across three stages to address these challenges and support practical implementation of AI:

NowUnlock Impact – development and deployment of an initial AI capability designed to address a defined operational or analytical use case

NowUnlock Momentum – expansion of AI capabilities through standardized data architecture, governance and operational processes

NowUnlock Scale – broader integration of AI-driven workflows across business units and enterprise operations



NowVertical intends to apply the NowUnlock AI proposition across relevant consulting and implementation engagements as organizations increasingly seek to operationalize artificial intelligence within their existing data infrastructure and business processes.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company’s AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

