Abundia Global Impact Group Secures Licensing and Partnership Agreement with Topsoe for HydroFlex® Low Carbon Upgrade Technology

Selection of Topsoe’s globally validated upgrading platform supports commercialization strategy and 2026 path to final investment decision

HOUSTON, TX, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the “Company”), a low-carbon energy solutions company focused on converting biomass and plastics waste into high-value low-carbon fuels, today announced that it has entered a multi-project licensing agreement with Topsoe, a leading global provider of technology and solutions for the energy transition, to deploy its HydroFlex® technology for the upgrading process at Abundia’s first waste-plastics-to-renewable products recycling facility in Baytown, TX.

The agreement includes a long-term commitment to deploy HydroFlex® across multiple future facilities and represents a core component of Abundia’s 2026 development plan toward final investment decision. The selection of Topsoe strengthens Abundia’s current plastics waste commercialization pathway and underscores its strategic focus to integrate high-quality, reliable, commercially validated technologies at scale across its multi-feedstock conversion and refining platform.

“Guided by the technical expertise of our engineering partner Nexus PMG, we are confident in the selection of Topsoe’s proven commercial-scale upgrading process,” said Ed Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Abundia. “HydroFlex® is recognized globally for its industry leading performance, reliability, and ability to produce high quality renewable fuels and chemicals that meet or exceed international specifications. The inclusion of Topsoe’s upgrade solution to our technology stack meaningfully de-risks our development path, reinforces the bankability of our technology configuration, and supports disciplined execution of our 2026 commercialization plan.”

“Topsoe’s technology and solutions are enabling the conversion of liquified plastic waste to fuels. This exciting project will significantly increase the production of Renewable Diesel & SAF in the U.S.,” said Henrik Rasmussen, Managing Director of Topsoe Americas. “We’re thrilled that Abundia has chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex® technology for this milestone project and we’re excited to see the project become operational.”

A critical component of Abundia’s low carbon renewables production strategy is the integration of the front-end conversion technology through its partnership with Alterra and the back-end upgrading capability provided by Topsoe’s HydroFlex®. The synergies of this technology configuration support Abundia’s distinct vertically integrated waste-to-value model. These technology partnerships are at the foundation of the business strategy by positioning the Company to produce commercial grade "drop-in" renewable fuels and chemicals with consistent yield that meets the highest global regulatory performance standards.

Abundia - Topsoe Collaboration Highlights

Long term technology alignment supports scale development:



A multi-project license to operate Topsoe’s upgrading technology reinforces Abundia’s operating strategy to deliver economic value across stakeholders.

Strengthened competitive positioning:



Establishes a regional industry moat based on territory exclusivity terms which help to protect Abundia’s integrated technology solution and supports defensibility of its regional development pipeline and overall market position.

Independent technical validation:



Infrastructure engineering firm Nexus PMG conducted technical diligence supporting the selection of Topsoe’s upgrading platform as a capital-efficient and regulatory-ready pathway toward commercialization.

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast’s energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com.

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition. Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, we are working with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and to achieve their sustainability goals. We offer world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals, and we provide technologies needed to produce low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals as well as ensuring clean air. We were founded in 1940 and are headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit www.topsoe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the Company’s ability to comply with the terms and conditions as set forth in the License Agreement and the Company’s ability to successfully produce renewable fuels and chemicals. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting the Company’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

