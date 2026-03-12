ORYZON Expands Patent Protection for Iadademstat with Grant Decision in Mexico Covering Combinations with PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors

Key combination for the treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer



MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and global leader in epigenetics, today announced that the Mexican Patent Office has issued a decision to grant for its patent application MX/a/2021/011610, entitled “Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy”.

The allowed claims protect the use of iadademstat in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Following formal grant, the patent is expected to provide protection until at least 2040, not including any potential patent term extensions. With this decision, Oryzon has now secured patent protection for these combinations in Australia, Europe, Japan, Mexico and Russia, while corresponding patent applications remain under examination in other jurisdictions.

“This decision further strengthens the global intellectual property protection around iadademstat and its use in combination therapies,” said Neus Virgili, Oryzon’s Chief IP Officer. “Securing protection in additional countries supports the development of iadademstat with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as atezolizumab and durvalumab, an approach we are exploring in small cell lung cancer.”

Iadademstat is currently being investigated in combination with PD-L1 inhibitors in extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) in two ongoing clinical trials. One is a Phase I/II study evaluating iadademstat in combination with atezolizumab or durvalumab, conducted and sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Oryzon, and carried out at more than 30 clinical sites across the United States. The other is an open-label Phase Ib study sponsored and conducted by Yale University, evaluating iadademstat in combination with atezolizumab and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), followed by maintenance therapy with atezolizumab and iadademstat in patients with residual, progressive or recurrent ES-SCLC.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN: ES0167733015) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team comprises highly experienced pharmaceutical professionals based in Barcelona, Boston, and New Jersey. The Company has an advanced clinical portfolio built around two LSD1 inhibitors: iadademstat, its oncology/hematology program, with several ongoing Phase I and II studies and outstanding preliminary results in first-line acute myeloid leukemia, including a 100% overall response rate (ORR) presented at ASH 2025; and vafidemstat, its lead CNS program, which is Phase III–ready. In addition, Oryzon is advancing a broader epigenetics pipeline targeting other mechanisms, including HDAC6, for which a clinical candidate, ORY-4001, has been nominated for potential development in Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease (CMT) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company also operates a robust platform for biomarker identification and target validation across a range of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (see Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A FiM Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in R/R AML patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi (see Salamero et al, J Clin Oncol, 2020, 38(36): 4260-4273. doi: 10.1200/JCO.19.03250). Iadademstat has shown encouraging safety and strong clinical activity in combination with azacitidine in a Phase IIa trial in elder 1L AML patients (ALICE trial) (see Salamero et al., ASH 2022 oral presentation & The Lancet Haematology, 2024, 11(7):e487-e498). Iadademstat is currently being evaluated in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in 1L AML in an investigator-initiated study (IIS) led by OHSU and in combination with gilteritinib in the company-sponsored Phase Ib FRIDA trial in relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutant AML, with highly encouraging preliminary safety and efficacy data recently reported at ASH-2025 for both trials: 100% ORR and 90% strict CR in 1L AML, and 67% CCR (at the dose under expansion) in R/R AML. Additional studies in hemato-oncology include an IIS in MDS, and trials in myeloproliferative neoplasms and 1L AML both sponsored and conducted by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) signed between Oryzon and the NCI. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine tumors (NET), medulloblastoma and others. In a Phase IIa trial in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line ED-SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA trial), preliminary activity and safety results have been reported (see Navarro et al., ESMO 2018 poster). Iadademstat is in two trials in ED-SCLC: a Phase I/II randomized trial in 1L in combination with ICI sponsored by NCI and led by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and an IIS trial in 1L/2L in combination with ICI and radiotherapy. In addition, Oryzon has expanded iadademstat’s clinical development into non-oncological hematology indications, with trials in sickle cell disease (approved by EMA, enrolling) and essential thrombocythemia (approved by EMA). Iadademstat has orphan drug designation for SCLC in the US and for AML in the US and EU.

