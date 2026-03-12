Bones N’ Biscuits Construction Underway on Kennebec County’s Premier Dog Care Facility

HALLOWELL, ME, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bones N’ Biscuits, a new comprehensive dog care facility, today announced that construction began in early November on its 4,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility at 82 Litchfield Road, Hallowell, ME 04347, with plans to open in Spring 2026. The facility will be the first dog care center in Kennebec County to offer personality-based playgroups alongside traditional daycare, boarding, and professional grooming services.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new standard of dog care to Kennebec County,” said Michael Moody, local born and raised founder and owner of Bones N’ Biscuits. “Our mission is simple: provide exceptional care where every dog thrives, and every owner has complete peace of mind. With personality-based playgroups and all core services under one roof, we’re creating something truly special for our community’s four-legged family members.”

A New Standard in Dog Care

Bones N’ Biscuits will differentiate itself from traditional kennels and daycare facilities through several innovative features:

Personality-Based Playgroups: Dogs will be matched by temperament, energy level, and play style—not just size—ensuring safe, compatible playgroups where every dog feels comfortable and happy.

Comprehensive Core Services: Dog daycare, overnight boarding in private climate-controlled rooms, and professional grooming—all in one convenient location on Route 201.

Future Expansion Plans: The facility is designed with growth in mind, with plans to expand services to include a dedicated dog training facility and integrated veterinary services in future phases, creating a complete one-stop solution for all dog care needs.

Serving the Kennebec Valley Community

Strategically located on Route 201 between Augusta and Hallowell, Bones N’ Biscuits will serve dog owners throughout Kennebec County, including Augusta, Hallowell, Gardiner, Farmingdale, and Manchester. The convenient location makes daily drop-off and pick-up seamless for working professionals commuting to the state capital.

“We chose this location specifically because it’s right on the commute route for thousands of Augusta workers,” said Michael Moody. “No detours, no extra drive time just convenient, high-quality care for your dog while you’re at work.”

Facility Features

The 4,000 square foot facility on one acre of land will include:

Six distinct play areas: Three indoor zones for calm, high-energy, and enrichment activities, plus three secure outdoor play areas spread across one acre of land

16 private boarding rooms: Climate-controlled with elevated beds, calming music, and comfortable bedding

Professional grooming station: Equipped for full-service grooming by certified professionals

Climate control throughout: Ensuring year-round comfort for all dogs

Expansion-ready design: Infrastructure in place for future training and veterinary service additions

Community Partnership and Giving Back

Bones N’ Biscuits is committed to supporting local animal welfare organizations and plans to partner with the Kennebec Valley Humane Society and other local rescues to provide foster dog daycare, adoption events, and fundraising support.

“We believe in giving back to the community that supports us,” said Michael Moody. “Helping rescue dogs find forever homes and supporting local animal welfare organizations will always be part of our mission.”

Employment Opportunities

The facility will create 5-7 jobs in the local community at opening, with additional positions planned as services expand. Initial positions include kennel attendants, groomers, and facility management. Bones N’ Biscuits is committed to hiring certified professionals with Pet First Aid and CPR training and offering competitive wages starting at $15-20 per hour.

“We’re looking for passionate, caring individuals who love dogs and want to make a difference,” said Michael Moody. “Our team will be the heart of this business, and we’re committed to creating a positive, professional work environment.”

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at https://bonesnbiscuits.com/join-team/ or contact jobs@bonesnbiscuits.com.

Construction Progress and Grand Opening

Construction began in early November 2025, with significant progress already underway. The project is on schedule for a grand opening celebration in Spring 2026. The facility will offer tours, meet-and-greet opportunities with staff, special opening promotions, and plans to host adoption events with local rescues.

Interested dog owners can sign up for construction updates, early booking opportunities, and grand opening announcements by visiting bonesnbiscuits.com or following Bones N’ Biscuits on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bones N’ Biscuits

Bones N’ Biscuits is a comprehensive dog care facility offering daycare, boarding, and grooming services in Hallowell, Maine. Founded on the principles of transparency, personalized care, and community engagement, Bones N’ Biscuits provides a safe, enriching environment where every dog thrives. The facility features personality-based playgroups and integrated services designed to meet a dog’s daily care needs across six play areas on one acre of land. Future expansion plans include dedicated dog training facilities and integrated veterinary services. For more information, visit bonesnbiscuits.com.

