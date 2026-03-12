This Easter, Don’t Just Hunt Eggs — Get Creative with HTVRONT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From decorating eggs to creating personalized projects, Easter traditions are evolving. While egg hunts and pastel decorations remain beloved staples, more families and creators are embracing DIY projects and handmade gifts as part of their celebrations. From custom apparel to home décor, social media has helped fuel a growing trend: turning seasonal traditions into opportunities for creativity and self-expression.

This spring, HTVRONT invites makers to take that creativity further. From March 12 to April 5, HTVRONT is launching a special Easter campaign across its website and social media platforms, offering inspiration and tools for festive home décor and customized gifts, helping creators turn everyday ideas into memorable Easter projects.





Family Easter Crafts: Custom T-Shirts, Tote Bags & Home Décor

For many households, crafting together has become part of the holiday experience. With automatic pressure, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 simplifies the process. Its spacious heat plate makes it ideal for heat transfer vinyl projects, such as custom family T-shirts, tote bags, wall art, and even personalized table linens for Easter gatherings. Instead of simply decorating for the holiday, families can create something meaningful together.





Turning Easter Designs into Phone Cases and Accessories

Seasonal symbols like eggs and bunnies don’t have to stay on display shelves. With the HTVRONT H17 Phone Case Heat Press, creators can apply vibrant designs to everyday items such as phone cases, badges, and coasters. By transforming festive designs into practical accessories, the H17 extends Easter creativity beyond the holiday itself—bringing small reminders of spring into everyday life.





Personalized Drinkware for Thoughtful Easter Gifts

Personalized gifts are one of the fastest-growing DIY trends, and custom drinkware has become a popular choice. The HTVRONT A200 Auto Tumbler Heat Press makes the process simple. With an easy-swap module that supports different cup shapes—from straight tumblers and 40-oz handled tumblers to glasses—the A200 offers flexible design possibilities. The handmade touch transforms everyday drinkware into a thoughtful keepsake.





Beyond these featured machines, HTVRONT’s lineup includes tools for a wide range of creative projects. These include the A300 Heat Press for hats, the beginner-friendly Auto T-Shirt Heat Press for larger items such as bags, and the compact Mini Heat Press for smaller crafts like fuse beads.

As part of its Easter campaign, HTVRONT is also encouraging makers to share their creations online. Through hashtags like #HTVRONTEaster and #EasterDIY, creators across social media are exchanging ideas, showcasing projects, and inspiring others to start crafting.

“Easter is the perfect moment for creativity. With this campaign, we hope to inspire more people to discover the joy of making something with their own hands,” said Stella, Marketing Manager at HTVRONT. “Our goal is to develop tools that make DIY simple and accessible, so creators of any skill level can turn an idea into something real.”

This Easter marks just the beginning. As spring unfolds, HTVRONT hopes to inspire more people to explore DIY projects and express their creativity through crafting.

