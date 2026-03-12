CPI Aerostructures Receives Orders from Collins Aerospace for RF/EMI Shielded Enclosures

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that Hamilton Sundstrand, a part of Collins Aerospace, has placed follow-on orders for RF/EMI (Radio Frequency/Electromagnetic Interference) shielded enclosures. These new orders will see deliveries continue through mid-2027.

Compac Development Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPI Aero, is a leading producer of RF/EMI shielded enclosures. Established in 1976, Compac offers a catalog of proprietary models in standard "off-the-shelf" sizes along with custom manufacturing capabilities ranging from prototype to production. Compac specializes in RFI/EMI shielding, providing high-quality, dependable, and fast-delivery solutions.

“CPI provides precision engineered Radio Frequency Enclosures for numerous customers across multiple markets. We are proud of the long-standing relationship with Collins Aerospace and the trust they place in CPI Aero to deliver high quality products in support of their business,” stated Dorith Hakim, CPI Aero’s CEO & President.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. CPI Aero’s international customer base enjoys a unique combination of large-company capabilities, matched with small-company value, responsiveness, and personal customer service.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

