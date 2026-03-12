Guardian Recovery Appoints DJ Prince as Chief Strategy Officer

Delray Beach, FL, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Recovery, one of the nation’s most respected and comprehensive behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, today announced the appointment of DJ Prince as Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly elevated role, Prince will lead organization-wide strategic initiatives, drive operational efficiency, and ensure the clear and focused delivery of Guardian Recovery’s vision across all markets.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be part of an organization that has grown into one of the most respected and effective treatment providers in behavioral healthcare,” said Prince. “We save hundreds of lives every day, we care deeply about our employees, and we operate with honesty and integrity. I’m energized every day by the intelligent, capable, and compassionate people I work alongside.”



Prince brings extensive experience in marketing, communications, and brand strategy to the role. He has played an instrumental part in building Guardian Recovery’s brand presence and market position, overseeing digital campaigns, email marketing, social media strategy, and event programming. His promotion reflects both his track record of results and the organization’s commitment to strategic growth.



“My mission is clear,” Prince continued. “To bring organization, efficiency, and a focused delivery of Guardian Recovery’s vision. My job is to help remove anything standing between our team and their goals. It is my honor and privilege to serve this organization and every one of the people who make it great.”



Guardian Recovery has been a leader in addiction treatment for more than 15 years, offering a full continuum of care including medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, virtual care, mental health and adolescent-specific programming. With nationally accredited facilities across 7 states, the organization treats thousands of individuals and families each month using a blend of evidence-based clinical therapies and holistic treatment methods.



About Guardian Recovery



Guardian Recovery is a comprehensive behavioral health care organization providing substance use and mental health treatment for adults and adolescents. With a philosophy rooted in compassion, clinical excellence, and innovation, Guardian Recovery delivers personalized care across multiple levels of treatment. The organization operates nationally accredited facilities, offering medical detox, residential care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, virtual care, and alumni support. For more information, visit www.guardianrecovery.com.



