Kaltura Launches Agentic AI Conversational Avatars to Power the Next Generation of Enterprise Engagement for Customers, Employees, Learners, and Audiences

New York, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the general availability of Kaltura Agentic Avatars, a new class of real-time conversational AI video agents for organizations. Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars combine live, human-like interaction with organizational intelligence and business intent, enabling rich, interactive, personalized customer, employee, learner, and audience journeys.

Kaltura is also launching a Conversational Agents Software Development Kit (SDK) which enables developers and coding agents to add real-time, avatar-based agentic AI conversations directly into their company’s applications and digital experiences, integrated with their workflows, data, systems, and agentic engines.

You can learn more and talk to a Kaltura agent here and interact with one of our specialized agents here.

Digital experiences remain fragmented and often disconnected from the broader business context, leaving users without meaningful support at critical moments. Agentic Avatars introduce a fundamentally different interaction model, one that interprets user intent as it unfolds and advances conversations toward defined objectives across websites, applications, learning platforms, and support environments. Through the new SDK, organizations can embed these avatars directly into their own digital experiences and design customized interactions tailored to their workflows and user journeys.

Powered by conversational AI in over 30 languages, and infused with dynamically generated media, Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars analyze speech and contextual signals in real time, including screen and camera comprehension, produce rich multimodal responses, and integrate directly with enterprise systems and knowledge repositories, with enterprise-grade governance and compliance. The Agentic Avatars run on Kaltura’s scalable video infrastructure, are connected to Kaltura’s Genie agents, and integrated with Kaltura’s experience products such as Video Portals, Virtual Events and Webinars, and Virtual Classroom.

With the Agentic Avatar SDK, developers can control how the avatar behaves, communicates, and integrates into their applications, as well as the conversation logic and experience design. Developers determine how the avatar interacts with users, what knowledge it has access to, and how it responds to different inputs. With complete control over the agentic avatars, organizations can reap the measurable benefits from having dynamic, always available experts.

Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars run on a single unified platform designed to cater to the needs of a range of enterprise departments and teams, spanning across marketing, sales, customer care, professional services, employee training, corporate communications, human resources, and more. The avatars are grounded in trusted organizational content and are aligned to achieve clear and measurable goals per their agentic purpose, for example, boost customer lead conversion, sales qualification, and ticket resolution, or employee recruiting, onboarding, or training.

Kaltura is already in conversation with various prospective launch partners spanning across a wide array of industries and use cases, including agentic marketing, sales, customer care, field services, training, teaching, internal communications, and recruiting. Financial services providers, for example, are discussing the use of avatars for personalized account guidance, onboarding support, and proactive service interactions. Technology companies are considering it for their sales and marketing motions to qualify visitors, guide product discovery, and support multilingual engagement at scale. Educational institutions are evaluating it for admissions advising, personalized tutoring, student onboarding, and certification support. And Media companies are exploring the impact of avatars to power content discovery, subscription management, and real-time viewer assistance.

“Same-for-all digital experiences will soon give way to rich, agentic, personalized ones, and Kaltura is very well positioned to play a key role in this transformation,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “Our Agentic Avatars superb rich-media engagement, with cutting-edge conversational AI technology and intent-based agentic logic. Organizations can create with them dynamic, interactive, hyper-personalized, human-like digital experiences with the potential to boost engagement, business outcomes, and ROI. We are very excited about the breadth and depth of use-cases across customer, employee, learner, and audience journeys - and with our SDK also about the opportunities this brings to extend our reach to developers, coding agents and builders worldwide who are looking to add integrated avatar-based engagement into their custom logic, models, and workflows.”

Agentic Avatars are available immediately as part of the Kaltura AI Video Experience Cloud. See more here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.