Bitwave Enables RLUSD, Completes First B2B Payment with Ripple

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the market leader for enterprise digital asset accounting, payments, and institutional compliance, announced support for Ripple’s U.S.-dollar–backed stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), within the Bitwave Payments product.

The integration brings RLUSD to enterprise users and demonstrates real-world adoption: Bitwave used RLUSD to pay a live vendor invoice to Ripple in a business-to-business transaction completed entirely on-chain.

“We wanted to demonstrate the real enterprise utility of RLUSD in Bitwave Payments immediately,” said Pat White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave. “The future of enterprise payments is instant, cheap, and fully reconciled within the finance stack.”

“Integrating RLUSD gives our customers a trusted, interoperable stablecoin option that works seamlessly across on-chain and traditional finance,” concluded White.

RLUSD is Ripple’s fully-backed U.S.-dollar stablecoin designed for speed, liquidity, and cross-chain interoperability. The Bitwave integration marks the first time enterprises can leverage RLUSD directly within an accounting-grade payments platform — enabling sending, receiving, and reconciling stablecoin transactions with complete audit trails and GAAP-compliant reporting.

Bitwave’s RLUSD integration was first discussed during a panel on B2B Payments and Stablecoins at last year’s Enterprise Digital Asset Summit (EDAS) in San Francisco. Two weeks later, Ripple and Bitwave co-hosted a networking event at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, celebrating the milestone and the growing use of blockchain for institutional finance. The bar tab was settled in RLUSD.

The companies plan continued collaboration to expand multi-chain payments, on-chain treasury, and vendor settlement workflows, showcasing RLUSD’s flexibility for a variety of use cases.

RLUSD is available for demo in Bitwave Payments today.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the leading enterprise digital-asset finance platform, enabling organizations to manage, account for, and transact in digital assets with full compliance and automation. Bitwave connects crypto payments, DeFi activity, and blockchain operations with existing ERP and accounting systems, empowering finance teams to operate confidently in the digital economy.

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is Ripple’s USD-denominated stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of one US dollar. RLUSD is issued natively on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, and is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents, redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. RLUSD enables real-time, secure, compliant payments and easy fiat to stablecoin on/off ramps for exchanges, fintechs, crypto onramps, and more.

