BioVie Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at AD/PD 2026

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the acceptance of an abstract from its SUNRISE-PD study on lead candidate bezisterim (NE3107) in the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s Disease at the upcoming AD/PD 2026 Advances in Science & Therapy annual meeting, to be held March 17-21, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The abstract, titled Demographics and Baseline Characteristics of Participants in a Study of Bezisterim (NE3107) in Early Parkinson’s Disease (SUNRISE-PD) (J. Palumbo1, C Ahlem1, C.L. Reading1, S. O’Quinn2, J. Zhang3, M. Stacy4), summarizes the initial data on patients enrolled in the SUNRISE-PD study, and will be presented as a poster. Topline results from the SUNRISE-PD study are expected in mid‑2026.

The AD/PD™ Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease Conference will present all the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development, and clinical trials in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other related neurological disorders.

Affiliations: 1BioVie, Inc, 2Perissos, Inc., 3Princeton Pharmatech, 4Medical University of South Carolina

About Bezisterim

Bezisterim (NE3107) is an oral drug that crosses the blood-brain barrier and works to reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity without suppressing the immune system and with a low risk of drug-drug interactions. By modulating key pathways involved in neuroinflammation (ERK, NFκB, TNF-α), bezisterim may have therapeutic potential in several disease indications, including Parkinson’s disease, Long COVID, and Alzheimer’s disease.

In Parkinson’s disease, BioVie has already completed a Phase 2 study that showed patients with moderate-to severe Parkinson’s taking bezisterim with levodopa had better motor control and fewer morning symptoms compared to those taking levodopa alone. Few drug-related side effects were observed. The current SUNRISE-PD just completed enrolling 60 patients to evaluate whether bezisterim alone can help improve motor and non-motor symptoms for Parkinson’s patients who have not been treated with carbidopa/levodopa. Topline results are expected in mid‑2026.

For Long COVID, the ADDRESS-LC trial is enrolling about 200 patient to evaluate if bezisterim can reduce brain fog, fatigue, and other lingering neurological symptoms associated with Long Covid, which are believed to be triggered by persistent circulation of spike protein fragments that trigger inflammation via NFκB activation (which bezisterim has been shown to modulate). Topline data is expected mid-2026.

In Alzheimer’s disease, BioVie has conducted both Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. Early results suggest improvements in cognition and biomarkers, supporting further trials to evaluate its potential as a therapy for the six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

