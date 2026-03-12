Marine Biologics Unveils SeaTex™ For Clean Label Nutritional Design And Performance

BERKELEY, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Biologics today announced that it will debut SeaTex, a patent-pending high-performance seaweed powder designed for protein stabilization, at the Future of Food Tech event in San Francisco, March 19-20, 2026.

Delivering a neutral taste in application, SeaTex is a nutritional design tool that can suspend and stabilize nutritious ingredients in food and beverage applications, including fibers, minerals, and bioactives, as well as bind and structure fats and lipids. With an extremely low application rate, it replaces multi-ingredient stabilization and buffering stacks with a single, clean-label solution that can be reproduced consistently and at scale.

“Seaweed has long offered the promise of an abundant and renewable alternative ingredient, but a narrow understanding of its chemical composition and outdated production methods have led to highly refined ingredients that consumers are no longer interested in seeing on their ingredient labels,” said Marine Biologics CEO Patrick Griffin. “With our breakthrough processing capabilities, we provide product developers and brand teams with new tools to meet consumer demands for cleaner labels.”

SeaTex is formulation-friendly, able to tolerate a wide range of pH and temperature requirements. It is sourced from GRAS, ocean-harvested brown seaweed. As a vegan ingredient, it contains zero additives, synthetic ingredients, or carrageenans, and allows manufacturers to eliminate gums, buffers, and bulking agents from ingredient labels.

The launch of SeaTex heralds a shift in the $121 billion market for clean functional ingredients, which has historically been constrained by inconsistent product composition, challenges in scaling production, and expensive, time-consuming research and development cycles. Using MacroLink, the first AI engine purpose-built for ingredient design, Marine Biologics leverages predictive AI to compress clean-label ingredient discovery from years to months, delivering consistent and economical global supply chain solutions like SeaTex.

“Our vision is to create a limitless pipeline of clean-label food ingredients,” continued Griffin. “SeaTex is the first manifestation of that and a powerful example of how technology can help unlock the full spectrum of natural, raw material-derived ingredients for the food industry.”

Marine Biologics’ initial focus is on the production of seaweed-derived functional ingredients as scalable bulk materials benchmarked and digitized to serve as reliable manufacturing inputs. Beyond SeaTex, other areas of innovation include clean-label natural egg replacements, baking texturants, bioactives, and next-gen biopolymers for sustainable packaging.

To experience SeaTex at the Future of Food Tech or to place an order, please contact Sally Aaron at contact@marinebiologics.com.

About Marine Biologics

Marine Biologics is building the next generation of clean-label ingredients by pairing AI with standardized seaweed inputs. This approach transforms an abundant, renewable biomass into a scalable platform for high-value solutions in food, cosmetics, and materials that unlock faster discovery cycles, lower costs, and time to market. To learn more, visit https://www.marinebiologics.com/ and https://seatexingredients.com .