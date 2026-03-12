Bakkt Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results and Investor Day Presentation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, March 16, 2026. In lieu of a traditional earnings conference call, Bakkt will review these results and provide additional business and strategic updates during its Investor Day presentation on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, beginning at 9:30 AM EST.

Bakkt’s Investor Day Presentation

Day: March 17, 2026

March 17, 2026 Time: 9:30 AM EST

9:30 AM EST Webcast: Link



The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Bakkt’s website under the “News & Events” section at https://investors.bakkt.com.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the Investor Day presentation in person may contact IR@bakkt.com for additional information.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management will also be attending the following investor conferences:

38th Annual ROTH Conference: March 22-24, 2026 in Dana Point, CA

Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to schedule a meeting.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The Company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy — spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.

Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Yujia Zhai

OG Advisory Group

yujia@orangegroupadvisors.com

Media

Luna PR

bakkt@lunapr.io