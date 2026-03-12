Amarjeet Sohi joins New West Public Affairs

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs announced today that Amarjeet Sohi, former mayor of Edmonton and federal minister of natural resources, has joined the firm as a senior advisor adding decades of experience in municipal and federal politics to its growing public affairs team.

Prior to serving as mayor of Edmonton, Sohi was a long-time city councillor, vice president of the Association of Alberta Municipalities, and later elected as a member of parliament. As minister of natural resources, Sohi was instrumental in securing the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion by leading consultations with Indigenous communities and serving as Alberta’s voice at the cabinet table.



As minister of infrastructure and communities, Sohi oversaw the launch of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure program and negotiated bilateral agreements with provinces to support major projects, public transit, and affordable housing. He also oversaw the planning, design and construction of two of the largest projects in Canada - the New Champlain Bridge in Montreal and the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit.

As mayor of Edmonton, Sohi worked collaboratively with the Alberta government and Edmonton’s business community to secure more that $400m into a new Downtown Investment Plan.

“Amarjeet Sohi is a passionate Albertan and Canadian who has spent his career working to improve his community,” said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs. “He brings deep experience from government and has a genuine commitment to getting things done.”



Over the course of his career in politics, Sohi has worked with governments of different political perspectives to advance major infrastructure, economic development, and community-building initiatives.



“Public service has always been about bringing people together to solve problems,” said Sohi. “I’m excited to join New West and continue that work by helping organizations understand government, build relationships, and move good ideas forward.”

Sohi is widely respected across the political spectrum for his pragmatic approach to public policy and his ability to bring diverse stakeholders together to find common ground.



“Amarjeet is a bridge-builder at a time when Canada needs to build bridges,” said Solberg. “At New West, our focus is to solve problems and deliver results. Amarjeet brings exactly that mindset.”



