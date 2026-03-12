Edible Cosmetics Market Projected to Reach USD 756.07 Million by 2035, Fueled by Rising Demand for Natural, Safe, and Ingestible Beauty Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Cosmetics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Edible Cosmetics Market size was valued at USD 288.60 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 756.07 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.11% over 2026-2035. The market for edible cosmetics is expanding as consumers' preferences for safe, natural, and multipurpose beauty products develop. Adoption is being driven by growing health and wellness consciousness, the need for novel ingestible cosmetic formulations, and the appeal of "beauty from within" solutions.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 288.60 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 756.07 Million

CAGR: 10.11% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Edible Cosmetics Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8919

The U.S. Edible Cosmetics Market size was valued at USD 72.88 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 183.10 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2026-2035. The market for edible cosmetics in the United States is expanding as a result of increased consumer desire for safe, natural, and wellness-focused beauty products, growing adoption of novel ingestible formulations, and the significant impact of social media and e-commerce on consumer behaviour.

Rising Consumer Preference for Natural and Safe Ingredients in Beauty Products Drive Market Growth Globally

Cosmetics that are safe, non-toxic, and made of natural materials are becoming more and more popular. By providing formulas that are safe to consume, edible cosmetics appeal to consumers who are health-conscious. Customers are gravitating toward edible substitutes as they become more conscious of the detrimental impacts of synthetic chemicals in traditional cosmetic products. Functional nutrients including vitamins, antioxidants, and collagen also improve the health of the skin, hair, and nails. Globally, the market is expanding across all demographics due to the combination of safety and wellbeing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Lush Retail Ltd.

Kendo Holdings

Burt's Bees

Tarte Inc.

Eminence Organic Skin Care

Kiehl's

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

L'Oréal Paris

Herbivore Botanicals, LLC

Sappho New Paradigm Cosmetics Inc.

Tata Harper Skincare

Juice Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

100% PURE

Natural Organic Edible Cosmetics

EdenSong Essentials Skin Care

Edible Beauty Australia Pty Ltd

Skin Gourmet

Babylogy

HL Edible India

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Daily Care dominated with ~63% share in 2025 as it is the most widely adopted for everyday use, not only because of convenience, but for daily nourishment. The market for Special Treatments segment is projected to have the highest CAGR between 2026-2035, as consumers look for custom solutions that target a specific beauty problem.

By Product

Skin Care dominated with ~41% share in 2025 owing to increased persona focus on address cosmetic, facial health and appearance. Special Treatments are likely to hold the highest application segment CAGR during the projected period 2026 – 2035 as consumers are looking for potent cosmetic products featuring high concentrated ingredients derived from natural and edible sources to fulfill unique skin and hair needs.

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets dominated with ~29% share in 2025 due to convenience in making daily care and popular edible cosmetic products purchase in one single platform. From 2026 to 2035, the online segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR owing to growing online shopping, convenience and personalized marketing strategies.

By End-User

Adults dominated with ~71% share in 2025 as more adults are choosing wellness and preventive beauty products. Children is one of the fastest growing segments and it is gaining traction with the rise in the trend of parents looking for safe, non-toxic, and edible origin cosmetic products for young consumers.

By Ingredient Type

Natural dominated with ~67% share in 2025 due to increased consumer demand for safe, organic, and plant-based products. Synthetic segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR for the forecast period of 2026-2035 as they need to meet the increased environmental awareness-related functionality of clean, sustainable, and multifunctional cosmetic products.

Need Any Customization Research on Edible Cosmetics Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8919

Edible Cosmetics Market Segmentation

By Product

Skin Care Moisturizers Sunscreen Cleansers Serums Others

Hair Care Shampoos Conditioners Hair Oils and Serums Hair Masks Others

Makeup Face Products Eye Makeup Lip Makeup Others

Nail Polish

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online

Others

By Ingredient Type

Natural

Synthetic

By End-User

Adults

Teenagers

Children

By Application

Daily Care

Special Treatments

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Edible Cosmetics Market with the highest revenue share of about 36% in 2025 due to strong consumer awareness, high purchasing power, and preference for wellness-driven and natural beauty products.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 11.64% from 2026-2035 owing to increasing disposable income, rising beauty and personal care awareness, and growing demand for natural and functional cosmetic products.

Recent Developments:

2025: Edible Beauty Australia achieved its strongest quarter to date, driven by Decidr.ai’s AI-powered sales agent, AVA, contributing to significant revenue growth.

achieved its strongest quarter to date, driven by Decidr.ai’s AI-powered sales agent, AVA, contributing to significant revenue growth. 2024: Live Verdure Ltd. acquired an additional 6% stake in Decidr.ai, increasing ownership to a controlling 51%, aiming to leverage AI for business growth.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLANT-DERIVED INGREDIENT COMPOSITION METRICS – helps you understand the growing shift toward plant-based and food-derived cosmetic formulations by analyzing the share of botanical extracts, fruit oils, nut butters, and other natural ingredients used across edible cosmetic product categories.

– helps you understand the growing shift toward plant-based and food-derived cosmetic formulations by analyzing the share of botanical extracts, fruit oils, nut butters, and other natural ingredients used across edible cosmetic product categories. FOOD-GRADE FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENT UTILIZATION – helps you evaluate the adoption of antioxidant-rich ingredients such as plant oils, botanical infusions, and superfood extracts, along with the increasing use of minimally processed and cold-pressed ingredients in lip care and skincare products.

– helps you evaluate the adoption of antioxidant-rich ingredients such as plant oils, botanical infusions, and superfood extracts, along with the increasing use of minimally processed and cold-pressed ingredients in lip care and skincare products. INNOVATION & CLEAN BEAUTY PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TRENDS – helps you identify market innovation through metrics such as the number of new edible-inspired product launches, R&D spending by natural cosmetic brands, and the growing use of superfood and botanical actives in cosmetic formulations.

– helps you identify market innovation through metrics such as the number of new edible-inspired product launches, R&D spending by natural cosmetic brands, and the growing use of superfood and botanical actives in cosmetic formulations. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & PRODUCT SAFETY ANALYSIS – helps you understand how brands comply with cosmetic safety regulations, dermatological testing standards, and clean-label requirements while monitoring product recall trends and certification costs for organic, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics.

– helps you understand how brands comply with cosmetic safety regulations, dermatological testing standards, and clean-label requirements while monitoring product recall trends and certification costs for organic, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics. SUSTAINABILITY & ETHICAL SOURCING INDICATORS – helps you assess the adoption of recyclable or biodegradable packaging, organic and fair-trade ingredient sourcing, and sustainability commitments such as carbon-reduction initiatives within the edible cosmetics industry.

Edible Cosmetics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 288.60 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 756.07 Million CAGR CAGR of 10.11% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Edible Cosmetics Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8919

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Edible Cosmetics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Edible Cosmetics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel

7. Edible Cosmetics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Ingredient Type

8. Edible Cosmetics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Edible Cosmetics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

10. Edible Cosmetics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Assumptions

14. Disclaimer

15. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Edible Cosmetics Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/edible-cosmetics-market-8919

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.