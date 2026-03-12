Nickel Mining Industry Report 2026: Production by Country, Prices, Companies, Major Operating Mines, Competitive Landscape, Major Exploration and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nickel Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global nickel industry. It provides historical and forecast data on nickel production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world nickel prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global nickel industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global nickel production is estimated to have increased by 6.1% to 4.0Mt in 2025, with growth led overwhelmingly by Indonesia. Higher Indonesian output reflects strong production momentum across several key operations, including Weda Bay, Gag Island, Huafei, Pakal Island, Pomalaa, PT Halmahera Persada Lygend, and Tapunopaka, which collectively reinforced Indonesia's role as the primary driver of incremental global supply. Outside Indonesia, Brazil and Canada also supported the 2025 increase, although on a smaller scale.



Looking ahead, global nickel production is expected to increase further by 9.4% to 4.4Mt in 2026. Growth is again projected to be concentrated in Indonesia, with smaller contributions from Canada, the Philippines, New Caledonia, and Brazil.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the global nickel mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global nickel mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Nickel reserves

Nickel production

Competitive landscape

Nickel price analysis

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Appendix

Companies Featured

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Vale SA

Glencore plc

BHP

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd

South32 Ltd

Anglo American plc

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

PT ANTAM (Persero) Tbk

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

