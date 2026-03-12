Delenta Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Unlocking Enterprise Partnerships Across Healthcare, Finance and Government

LONDON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delenta, the all-in-one platform for professional coaching management, today announced it has officially achieved HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance, a milestone that creates a clear path into enterprise procurement and strengthens Delenta's position as a security-focused platform for coaching organisations working with regulated industries.

As coaching becomes more deeply embedded in corporate wellness and healthcare ecosystems, data security has moved from a differentiator to a procurement requirement. Healthcare providers, financial services firms, and large corporations increasingly demand HIPAA compliance as a baseline before any vendor conversation can proceed. Delenta has now implemented HIPAA compliant infrastructure and policies to support organisations handling Protected Health Information (PHI) enabling customers to manage PHI with complete legal confidence and unlocking partnerships with healthcare providers, government bodies, and large scale enterprises where HIPAA compliance is a non-negotiable requirement.

"Coaching is moving into the most regulated corners of the enterprise, healthcare, financial services, and government. That shift demands infrastructure that organisations can stake their client relationships on. HIPAA compliance is our commitment to bringing that infrastructure and our signal to the market that professional coaching has earned its place at the enterprise table." Sam Samarasinghe, Founder & CEO, Delenta.

Enterprise Grade Security Infrastructure

Delenta's security framework now meets both HIPAA and GDPR standards, enabling compliant operations across the US, Europe, and beyond. The platform provides end-to-end encryption, enhanced audit logs, and role-based access controls, giving organisations precise visibility into data access as they scale. Coaching businesses can now expand their client base and practitioner network without outpacing their own compliance obligations.

Redefining the Professional Standard for Coaching

By meeting the highest standards of data privacy compliance, Delenta allows coaching professionals to focus entirely on what matters most: delivering high-impact coaching at scale. This achievement further cements Delenta's position as the platform of choice for coaching professionals with serious enterprise growth ambitions.

About Delenta

Delenta is the Coaching Operations Platform for coaching professionals and coaching organisations. Delenta provides the operational infrastructure scheduling, compliance, reporting, and client management that lets coaching organisations deliver at enterprise scale without enterprise complexity. HIPAA and GDPR compliant, Delenta serves a global community of professional coaching firms dedicated to delivering measurable impact for their corporate clients. Delenta is headquartered in London, UK.