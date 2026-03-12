MIT Leaders for Global Operations announces three new industry partnerships

Cambridge, MA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge, Mass., March 12, 2026—The MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program welcomes Coherent Corp., GE Vernova, and Mayo Clinic as its newest industry partners. Their addition brings LGO’s partner company total to 28—20 of which are Fortune 500 or Global Fortune 500 companies.

MIT LGO collaborates with the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT School of Engineering to deliver an interdisciplinary Engineering-MBA dual degree program. The two-year curriculum features internships at elite partner companies. Students develop leadership skills for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, energy, high-tech, and global supply chain industries, among others.

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) develops and manufactures photonics technologies used in datacenter, communications, and industrial applications. Its components and systems are used by companies that build products and infrastructure relying on optical technologies. Founded in 1971, Coherent operates in more than 20 countries and provides a broad portfolio of photonics technologies supported by global manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering operations.

GE Vernova is a purpose-built global company with a mission of meeting the surging global demand for electric power with the company’s equipment, services, and software. GE Vernova has cultivated a culture of Lean to accelerate operational and financial performance while investing in the breakthrough technologies needed for a more sustainable future. With approximately 75,000 employees in over 100 countries, the company’s technology base helps generate one quarter of the world's electricity.

Mayo Clinic is the largest integrated, not-for-profit medical group practice in the world focused on integrated healthcare, research, and education. Mayo Clinic researchers contribute to understanding disease processes, best clinical practices, and translating findings from the laboratory to clinical practice.

“We are pleased that Coherent Corp., GE Vernova, and Mayo Clinic, organizations in crucial industries, have partnered with LGO,” said Thomas Roemer, MIT LGO executive director and senior lecturer at MIT Sloan. “Coherent Corp.’s work in photonics ranges from enabling traditional industrial manufacturing to faster transmission of data, closely mirroring the range of LGO foci; GE Vernova’s dedication to power generation is imperative for a competitive industrial base and inherently aligned with LGO’s mission; and our partnership with Mayo Clinic will give our students the opportunity to apply their skills, energy and knowledge to pressing health care problems. LGO students have a sophisticated toolkit of management know-how, technical depth and leadership capabilities, and we are excited to see them bring these skills to our new partners.”

Jim Anderson, Coherent Corp. CEO, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program, a collaboration that exemplifies our mutual dedication to advancing operational excellence through innovative leadership and technological integration. As supply chains and operations grow increasingly complex and interconnected, developing agile, globally minded leaders has never been more critical. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to equip tomorrow’s leaders with the tools, mindset, and global perspective needed to drive meaningful impact across industries.”

Grace Caza, GE Vernova’s Executive Chief of Staff of Operations and Supply Chain, said, “We are excited to collaborate with the MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program through the MIT-GE Vernova Energy and Climate Alliance, which was launched in September 2025. Through the alliance, we are working together on energy and climate solutions through interdisciplinary research and diverse industry insights. LGO Students will have the opportunity to gain real-world, front-line experience at our manufacturing facilities across the U.S. where important work happens on a daily basis.”

