Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2026 - March 12, 2026 

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Nørgaard Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
582.9161,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

1,000
DKK 582,916.00
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-09, 09:16:04 am CET to 09:18:12 am CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Nørgaard Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
583.00248
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

248
DKK 144,584.00
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-10, 09:00:00 am CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Nørgaard Jensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
572.26502701,830
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price

1,830
DKK 1,047,245.00
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-11, 09:59:16 am CET to 10:10:19 am CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.



Attachment


Attachments

RU_Announcement_6 Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading