Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2026 - March 12, 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Nørgaard Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 582.916 1,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price

1,000

DKK 582,916.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-09, 09:16:04 am CET to 09:18:12 am CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Nørgaard Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 583.00 248 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price

248

DKK 144,584.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-10, 09:00:00 am CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Nørgaard Jensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status SVP International, Royal Unibrew A/S b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S







ISIN DK0060634707 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 572.2650270 1,830 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volumes

Price

1,830

DKK 1,047,245.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-11, 09:59:16 am CET to 10:10:19 am CET f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.









Attachment