EBANX announces HQ in Singapore after 48% annual TPV growth

The new Headquarters will be a payments product and regulatory center for more than 500 e-commerce global brands, from SaaS, streaming, gaming, and online retail operating with EBANX

EBANX’s CPO and regional CEO will be based at the new APAC center, alongside senior leaders in engineering, technology, treasury, business, and operations

The announcement comes after a record TPV growth in EBANX’s history, driven by the operation in new markets and strong results from Africa and Latin America



SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, will inaugurate an Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Singapore on March 24. The announcement follows a record-breaking 48% increase in EBANX’s Total Payment Volume (TPV) in 2025, with the company serving more than 500 merchants worldwide.

Founded in Brazil in 2012, EBANX has expanded its global operation since 2015 to more than 20 emerging markets across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, while deepening its expertise with teams on the ground. “EBANX was already strong in Brazil in the first three years, but we saw similar challenges across other markets, so we knew we had to expand,” said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX.

Last year, 65% of the company’s gross profit came from markets outside Brazil, including 20% from outside Latin America. In addition to its expansion, marked by the launch of operations in India and the Philippines in recent years, EBANX ramped up its operations in Africa, more than tripling its TPV in 2025. The company also recorded above-average growth in markets that were already consolidated in its portfolio: last year, TPV surged by 100% in Argentina, 87% in Colombia, and 51% in Brazil compared to 2024.

As part of strengthening EBANX’s global structure, the HQ in Singapore will serve as a product and regulatory center for enterprise e-commerce merchants worldwide. In 2025, the company obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Last month, Eduardo de Abreu, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of EBANX, was appointed CEO of EBANX Singapore and relocated to the new HQ.

Since 2015, Singapore has been the company’s primary center for funds transfer capabilities. “With the inauguration of the new Headquarters, we are strengthening our presence in one of the world’s leading hubs for innovation and technology,” said Abreu. In addition to the CPO, 25 professionals will be based at the HQ, including senior leaders overseeing engineering, technology, treasury, compliance, market development, and merchant success.

According to the IMF , MAS has managed to strike the right balance between progress and safety and soundness, positioning the city-state as a leading example in fintech innovation and regulation. The most recent data from KPMG on Singapore’s fintech sector shows that this environment has attracted over USD 1 billion in investments in the first half of 2025 alone, with the payments vertical leading the way, accounting for 47% of the total deal value.

South-South ties

EBANX’s new HQ will further strengthen the company’s presence in the APAC region, where it has partnered with leading e-commerce merchants to support their expansion into emerging markets. The company has maintained its largest office outside Brazil in Shanghai, China, since 2019, and established a dedicated team in India in 2024.

“We are seeing a strong expansion movement of APAC merchants into emerging markets, especially in Latin America and Africa,” said João Del Valle. “In the current global landscape, companies are searching for new growth opportunities, strengthening South-South ties and building diversified and resilient global partnerships,” the CEO of EBANX added.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods and streamline cross-border payments across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Officially licensed as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company is committed to supporting merchants with full regulatory compliance. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

