Jeffs' Brands: KeepZone Expands Defense Portfolio Offering with Counter-Drone, Anti-Smuggling and Cybersecurity Solutions

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data‑driven company expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)‑driven solutions, today provided a summary of recent strategic developments previously announced by its wholly‑owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”). These strategic partnerships and agreements strengthen KeepZone's multi-layered homeland security ecosystem, addressing critical threats in air, maritime/underwater, and cyber domains for government, defense, and enterprise clients worldwide.

Recent developments previously announced include:

Advanced Counter-Drone Capabilities : KeepZone entered an exclusive reseller agreement to distribute cutting-edge counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) in Mexico, amid growing global demand for airspace security. The partnership enables KeepZone to offer multi-layered anti-drone solutions to border protection agencies, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure operators, integrating seamlessly with its existing AI-driven threat detection technologies.





: KeepZone entered an exclusive reseller agreement to distribute cutting-edge counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) in Mexico, amid growing global demand for airspace security. The partnership enables KeepZone to offer multi-layered anti-drone solutions to border protection agencies, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure operators, integrating seamlessly with its existing AI-driven threat detection technologies. Anti-Smuggling and Maritime Protection Solutions : KeepZone secured an exclusive agreement to resell advanced counter-underwater systems designed to detect and counter underwater intrusions, including drug smuggling via divers or unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), while protecting offshore assets and maritime borders. This marks a key expansion into underwater domain awareness, with a focus on the Mexican market to combat transnational threats.





: KeepZone secured an exclusive agreement to resell advanced counter-underwater systems designed to detect and counter underwater intrusions, including drug smuggling via divers or unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), while protecting offshore assets and maritime borders. This marks a key expansion into underwater domain awareness, with a focus on the Mexican market to combat transnational threats. Cybersecurity Distribution Expansion: KeepZone signed a distribution agreement with Assac Networks Ltd. to distribute advanced cybersecurity software solutions – including the ShieldiT mobile/desktop defense platform against hacking and tapping and the ManageiT centralized security management system — to government, defense, and enterprise sectors in Hungary and Greece. This represents KeepZone's entry into software-based cyber protection, complementing its hardware-integrated offerings.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data‑driven company expanding into the homeland security sector through its wholly‑owned subsidiary KeepZone AI Inc. The company aims to deliver comprehensive, multi‑layered security ecosystems for governments and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information on Jeffs’ Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnerships and distribution agreements described in this press release, the Company’s ability to expand KeepZone’s homeland security solutions portfolio, the potential distribution of counter-drone, underwater protection, and cybersecurity solutions in international markets, expected demand for such solutions among government, defense and critical infrastructure customers, and the Company’s strategy to expand its presence in the global homeland security sector. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR‑IR

Investor Relations, Israel

michal@efraty.com