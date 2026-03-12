Shell plc files Form 20-F with SEC

Shell plc filed 2025 Form 20-F with SEC

March 12, 2026

Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, (“2025 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2026.

The 2025 Form 20-F can be viewed online or downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report or www.sec.gov.

Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2025, (“2025 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 12, 2026.

The 2025 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at

www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report.

Printed copies of the 2025 Form 20-F will be available from April 27, 2026, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report/order-printed-annual-reports.



Enquiries

UK/ International Media Relations: +44 20 7934 5550

Americas Media Relations: Contact Shell US Media Team