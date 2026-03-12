DiGennaro Communications Expands Executive Leadership and Launches Content Studio

Award-Winning Journalist Laura Petrecca Named Chief Content Officer

MaryLiz Ghanem and Kristen Morquecho Promoted to Co-Managing Directors

Kendra Peavy Appointed Fractional Chief Marketing Officer





NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiGennaro Communications , LLC today announced an expansion of the executive leadership team at its flagship agency, DGC, as well as the launch of a freestanding division, The Authority Studio, a new content strategy and production offering. These moves reinforce DGC’s continued investment in senior talent while expanding its marketing and communications capabilities in service of its client base.

Laura Petrecca, an award-winning journalist, newsroom leader, and former editor at USA Today, New York Post, and Ad Age, joins DGC as Chief Content Officer. She will lead The Authority Studio, which focuses on building distinctive thought leadership and industry authority for clients. Petrecca will oversee content strategy, storytelling, and creation across a wide range of platforms and formats.

The Authority Studio complements DGC’s public relations capabilities, delivering ownable thought leadership and proprietary brand IP, including articles, research reports, LinkedIn programs, podcasts, newsletters, video, and book projects. The studio will also support sales enablement and marketing initiatives produced under DiGennaro Communications’ Marketing2Marketers (M2M) subsidiary.

Initial clients include mktg.ai , a creative intelligence system for marketers, and Creative Spirit , a nonprofit that DGC helped to launch that connects neurodivergent talent with innovative, inclusive employers.

“In an era defined by AI acceleration, media fragmentation, and information overload, skilled content strategy and creation are more important than ever,” said Samantha DiGennaro, founder and CEO of DiGennaro Communications. “Laura’s well-honed journalist instincts, digital fluency, and leadership experience will enable our clients to create differentiated narratives that support growth and achieve business goals.”

Petrecca will lead a highly curated team of editors, writers, producers, strategists, and digital media professionals. At a time when generic AI-generated content is proliferating, she will ensure all work meets the highest standards of editorial rigor, clarity, and strategic alignment with each client’s goals, helping individuals and organizations build lasting authority. In parallel, she will partner with clients to create content designed for AI-driven discovery through AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), ensuring their expertise is surfaced and referenced in AI results.

“I’ve long admired DGC’s ability to craft compelling narratives and am excited to join at a time when skilled storytelling matters more than ever,” Petrecca said. “As audiences are inundated with a nonstop stream of content, true engagement and authority come from insights that provide real value.”

DGC also announced a senior leadership expansion to support the agency’s continued momentum.

In recognition of their contributions, DGC Senior Vice Presidents MaryLiz Ghanem and Kristen Morquecho were named Co-Managing Directors, overseeing the agency’s client portfolio and day-to-day operations.

Morquecho will lead DGC’s Los Angeles office and West Coast operations, while continuing to head the agency’s technology practice.

Ghanem will lead DGC’s New York office and East Coast operations, while continuing to oversee the agency’s Media, Marketing, and Entertainment Practice (formerly Creative Media and Marketing).

Kendra Peavy, DGC’s Chief of Staff, took on the additional role of Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, where she’ll partner with DiGennaro to shape the agency’s brand, positioning, and go-to-market strategy.





These four leaders are part of an executive team that includes DiGennaro, Chief Financial Officer Kerry Ernst, and Chief People Officer Jennifer Lazzaro.

“The DGC team’s creativity, operational rigor, and client-first mindset enable us to consistently deliver innovative, effective solutions for our clients,” said DiGennaro. “We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary this year with expansion and momentum, as well as a continued emphasis on exceptional client service.”

The announcements come on the heels of DGC’s successful launch of its Marketing2Marketers (M2M) division in partnership with marketing industry veteran Jon Bond, its recognition as an Inc. 2025 Power Partner, and a gold honor in the PR category of Ad Age’s 2024 Small Agency of the Year awards.

About DiGennaro Communications:

DGC, the flagship agency of DiGennaro Communications LLC, is a full-service independent PR and strategic communications boutique founded in 2006 by Samantha DiGennaro. The agency provides media relations and news services, content creation, thought leadership, executive visibility, speakers’ bureau, and crisis management. With a team of communications strategists and former journalists, DGC delivers access to the reporters, editors, and industry influencers its clients need to reach. DiGennaro Communications is also home to Marketing2Marketers (M2M™), a sister agency to DGC. M2M provides B2B marketing solutions and bespoke event production to help organizations reach CMOs and brand-side decision-makers through creative, performance-driven programs that drive engagement, build brands, and deliver measurable results. DGC has recently been named an Inc. Power Partner and Ad Age’s Small Agency GOLD PR Agency of the Year. Learn more at www.digennaro-usa.com and www.weareM2M.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5664c54c-f59f-4298-a087-80d1b2359435