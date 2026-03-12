Refresco publishes Annual Report 2025

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, March 12, 2026 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging (GNE) brands and retailers in Europe, North America and Australia, publishes the Annual Report 2025 of Pegasus MidCo B.V., the entity that owns Refresco Holding B.V.

The Annual Report, consisting of the Executive Board Report and the Financial Statements, is available for download on Refresco’s website: https://annualreport.refresco.com/



About Refresco

Refresco is a leading independent beverage solutions provider for preeminent global and local beverage brands, with production in North America, Europe, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand and environmental responsibilities. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com.



Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications

Hendrik de Wit

+31 6 1586 1311

hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment