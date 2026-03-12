EMEA Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sponsorship in Sports Business Report 2025 Featuring Coca-Cola, Lavazza, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, and Red Bull

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Non-Alcoholic Beverages - EMEA 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the non-alcoholic beverages sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Market Overview: The non-alcoholic beverages sector in EMEA showed resilience through pandemic-driven contraction and rebounded by investing in fewer, higher-value deals, particularly in response to shifting consumer demand for healthier drinks and brand visibility through major sports events.



Soccer's Dominance: In 2025, non-alcoholic beverage sponsorship value in EMEA is heavily dominated by soccer, more than triple motor racing, due to soccer's unrivalled year-round audience reach globally and strong retail/experiential conversion opportunities.



Industry Analysis: Energy drink brands like Red Bull, Carabao and Monster Energy secure the highest average sponsorship deal values in EMEA by prioritizing strategic, premium title partnerships in elite sports, aligning with youth and high-performance lifestyles that drive strong visibility and demand.



Largest Deal: PepsiCo's UEFA Champions League partnership is the region's biggest non-alcoholic beverage sponsorship deal because it delivers unmatched international scale with predictable prime-time audiences and repeatable activation opportunities throughout the tournament.



Brand HQ Analysis: Europe is the main driver of EMEA non-alcoholic beverage sports sponsorship spend and volume, powered by its concentration of premium globally distributed properties, especially top-tier soccer, and a mature commercial rights ecosystem.



Top Spending Brand: Red Bull is EMEA's top non-alcoholic sports sponsor, outspending Coca-Cola by focusing on strategic, higher-value partnerships that secure premium marquee rights aligned with its high-energy, exclusive, youth-culture positioning.

