CBM Partners with Primech AI to Deploy Smart Cleaning Robots Across Singapore Facilities

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced a leasing agreement with CBM Pte Ltd (“CBM”), a leading facilities-management company in Singapore. Under the partnership, CBM will deploy Primech AI’s flagship Hytron autonomous bathroom cleaning robots across its managed properties to enhance cleaning consistency, efficiency, and hygiene standards.



The agreement provides flexibility for scaling deployments after an initial trial period and includes full installation, training, and maintenance support from Primech AI.



“CBM’s adoption of our Hytron technology demonstrates growing market confidence in autonomous cleaning solutions,” said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “Our robots are already proving their ability to raise service standards while easing the industry’s labor shortage.”



Each Hytron unit leverages edge-AI computing powered by NVIDIA technology, enabling real-time decision-making and navigation in complex environments.



“With Singapore’s strong push for technology-driven productivity, partnerships like this set the stage for broad commercial adoption,” said Kin Wai Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “Combining public-sector support through the ESG Productivity Solutions Grant with private-sector innovation creates a sustainable path for scaling smart-cleaning operations.”

This collaboration reflects a wider trend toward ESG-aligned automation within facilities management, as organizations balance rising hygiene expectations with manpower constraints.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Primech AI Pte. Ltd.

directenquiries@primech.com.sg – General enquiries

partnerships@primech.com.sg – Partnership-related matters

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About CBM Pte Ltd

Established more than five decades ago, CBM Pte Ltd is a pioneer in Singapore’s facilities-management industry, known for delivering integrated solutions that combine engineering expertise, cleaning and maintenance, security, and logistics under one roof. Its clients span government agencies, commercial buildings, hospitals, and transport facilities. CBM continues to invest in smart and sustainable technologies to raise service standards and address the country’s manpower challenges in the built-environment sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg