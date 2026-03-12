CSW Industrials Deploys $25.8 Million of Investment Capital in Contractor Solutions Segment

Investment Highlights

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today announced the strategic acquisition of Duckt‑Strip®, a differentiated, code‑compliant electrical cable solution purpose‑built for HVAC mini‑split installations. The transaction strengthens CSW’s Contractor Solutions segment by expanding its offering in the HVAC/R ductless application while leveraging the Company’s national distribution platform to accelerate growth and margin expansion. In addition, CSW recently made an additional $4.8 million minority investment in Flair, following our October 2024 $2 million initial investment. CSW funded the transactions with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing $700 million revolving credit facility.

Joseph B. Armes, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CSW Industrials, said, “The acquisition of Duckt‑Strip is a strong strategic fit within our Contractor Solutions segment. It adds an exclusive, high‑value product that aligns with our focus on innovation, disciplined capital deployment, and long‑term shareholder value creation. This acquisition, along with the Flair minority investment, reflects our continued confidence in deploying capital into the HVAC/R space, especially for faster growing segments such as ductless, while investing in value‑added businesses where we can leverage our scale and execution capabilities.”

Jeff Underwood, Senior Vice President of CSW and General Manager, Contractor Solutions, commented, “CSW has been a trusted partner and master distributor of Duckt‑Strip since September 2022, and bringing this product into the CSW family allows us to meaningfully accelerate its growth. With our national distribution footprint and deep relationships across HVAC channels, we see clear opportunities to expand market reach, improve service levels, and drive margin enhancement while continuing to innovate for contractors and distributors. Since 2024, our master distribution relationship with Flair has supported the development of industry-leading products, strengthened distribution capabilities, and streamlined operations. We look forward to further advancing profitability, platform expansion, and innovation.”

Duckt‑Strip is differentiated from other ductless power & communication cables due to its Rip‑n‑Strip™ technology that integrates all required conductors into a single cable that meets UL standards and enables installers to quickly install cabling. Additionally, by insulating power and communications, it minimizes the chance of cross-talk impacting ductless unit performance, which can occur when common tray cable is used for ductless applications.

The $21 million of capital for the acquisition of Duckt-Strip, represents a valuation of approximately 7.0x Duckt-Strip’s trailing twelve-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), consistent with CSW’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and focus on value-enhancing acquisitions.

Flair has developed a suite of innovative HVAC/R control products, including smart grilles, register & diffusers (GRDs), as well as ductless thermostat controls. Its products allow for room-level temperature control technology at an affordable cost while aiding with meaningful energy savings. It has developed a full suite of professional grade products that serve as the operating system of the HVAC unit, ensuring that connected devices work effectively with the HVAC unit.

